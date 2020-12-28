Shape strategic responses through the phases of industry recovery

3M Co., Arkema SA and Bridgestone Corp. will emerge as major roofing adhesive market participants during 2020-2024

The roofing adhesive market is expected to grow by USD 1.75 billion during 2020-2024, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the roofing adhesive market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201228005103/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Roofing Adhesive Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Enterprises will go through Response, Recovery, and Renew phases. Download a Free Sample Report on COVID-19

The roofing adhesive market will witness a negative impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase as compared to 2019.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renew phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis and towards the next normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

to move ahead once business stability kicks in. Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines. Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Download the Post-Pandemic Business Planning Structure. Click here

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports by using

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Report on Materials Industries:

Global Thermoplastic Polyolefins Market- The thermoplastic polyolefins market is segmented by application (automotive, roofing, and others) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA). Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Aluminum Extrusion Market- The aluminum extrusion market is segmented by product (mill-finished, anodized, and powder coated), end-user (building and construction, automotive and transportation, machinery and equipment, consumer durables, and others), and geographic landscape (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America). Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Major Three Roofing Adhesive Market Participants:

3M Co.

3M Co. operates business through various segments such as Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The company offers roofing adhesives for construction applications.

Arkema SA

Arkema SA operates business through various segments such as High-Performance Materials, Industrial Specialties, and Coating Solutions. The company offers roofing adhesives for construction applications.

Bridgestone Corp.

Bridgestone Corp. operates business through various segments such as Tire business, Diversified products business. The company offers roofing adhesives for construction applications.

If you purchase a report that is updated in the next 60 days, we will send you the new edition and data extract FREE! Get report snapshot here to get detailed market share analysis of market participants during COVID-19 lockdown: https://www.technavio.com/report/roofing-adhesive-market-industry-analysis

Roofing Adhesive Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Roofing adhesive market is segmented as below:

Type Polyurethane Resins Epoxy Resins Silicone Resins Acrylic Resins Others

Geography North America Europe APAC South America MEA

Application Non-residential Residential

Technology Water Borne Solvent Borne Others



The roofing adhesive market is driven by increasing demand from emerging economies. In addition, other factors such as growth in building and construction industry are expected to trigger the roofing adhesive market toward witnessing a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period.

Get more insights about the global trends impacting the future of roofing adhesive market, Request Free Sample https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR45911

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201228005103/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/