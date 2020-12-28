Societe Generale International Limited have decided to cease their Exchange membership at Nasdaq Derivatives Markets. The last day of trading was Wednesday, December 23rd 2020. The trading id for Societe Generale International Limited is NEW. Societe Generale International Limited will remain Clearing only member at Nasdaq. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Henning Kruse on telephone number +46 8 405 7381. Nasdaq Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=834475