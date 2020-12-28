Simpl bags Fintech Startup of the Year title at India Fintech Awards 2020

- Simpl has been recognised for its groundbreaking innovations towards reimagining the payment experience, both for merchants and consumers using human-centric design and machine intelligence

BANGALORE, India, Dec. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Simpl , a Bengaluru-based startup has won the prestigious Fintech Startup of the Year title at the Indian Fintech Awards 2020. The company empowers any merchant to build trusted relationships with their customers with every digital transaction.

The Indian Fintech Award is a part of the India Fintech Forum that acknowledges Fintech Entrepreneurs/Businesses/Leaders every year for demonstrating significant success in the launch of innovative products and services, redefining business categories, usage of disruptive technologies, thought-leadership, and for their impact on the overall fintech ecosystem.

With over 2500+ category-leading online merchants like Zomato, Bigbasket, Dunzo, etc., in its merchant network, Simpl is building the future of credit-based payments for the mobile-first consumer in India - fully digital, frictionless, transparent, inclusive and personalized.

Taking inspiration from the age-old tradition of a khaata or tab (book of accounts) used by merchants to serve their regular customers, Simpl is scaling this concept for digital commerce. Simpl enables merchants to give their consumers a safe and seamless 1-click checkout experience while consumers can aggregate their transactions with Simpl's Buy Now Pay Later line of credit, get strong buyer protection and instant chargebacks. By powering this best-in class mobile-first buying experience, Simpl helps merchants increase cart conversion, basket size and order frequency along with driving loyalty & retention of their customers.

Speaking on the win, Nityanand Sharma , Co-Founder & CEO - Simpl, said, "Our team is ecstatic at this honour. We are both happy and proud of this win, as an acknowledgement of the hard work we have put into building a product that completely transforms the payment experience, both for merchants and consumers. Today, Simpl is the world's largest pay later platform for small payments done frequently. We are at an inflexion point in our journey to bringing Buy Now Pay Later as a mainstream category of payments. This award is a recognition of all the efforts our team has put into creating a new category of payments and a breakthrough consumer experience."

