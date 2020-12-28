Regulatory News:

Kering (Paris:KER):

In accordance with the authorization given by the shareholders' annual meeting

on June 16, 2020 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase,

Kering (LEI: 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000121485) from December 22 to 24, 2020 (French only):

Issuer's

name Issuer's identifying code Date of

transaction Identifying code

of financial

instrument Aggregated

daily volume

(in number of

shares) Daily weighted

average price of

the purchased

shares Market

(MIC code) KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 22/12/2020 FR0000121485 15,000 555.37 XPAR KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 23/12/2020 FR0000121485 8,000 555.81 XPAR KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 24/12/2020 FR0000121485 5,000 556.50 XPAR

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a

full breakdown of the individual trades is disclosed on the Kering website:

https://keringcorporate.dam.kering.com/m/498f643ac79bfd10/original/Disclosure-of-transactions-in-own-shares-from-December-22-to-24-2020.pdf

Kering

Société anonyme with a capital of 505,117,288

Head office: 40, rue de Sèvres 75007 PARIS

552 075 020 RCS PARIS

Contacts:

Analysts/investors

Claire Roblet

+33 (0)1 45 64 61 49

claire.roblet@kering.com

Laura Levy

+33 (0)1 45 64 60 45

laura.levy@kering.com