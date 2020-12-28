Regulatory News:
Kering (Paris:KER):
In accordance with the authorization given by the shareholders' annual meeting
on June 16, 2020 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase,
Kering (LEI: 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000121485) from December 22 to 24, 2020 (French only):
Issuer's
Issuer's identifying code
Date of
Identifying code
Aggregated
Daily weighted
Market
KERING
549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
22/12/2020
FR0000121485
15,000
555.37
XPAR
KERING
549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
23/12/2020
FR0000121485
8,000
555.81
XPAR
KERING
549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
24/12/2020
FR0000121485
5,000
556.50
XPAR
Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a
full breakdown of the individual trades is disclosed on the Kering website:
https://keringcorporate.dam.kering.com/m/498f643ac79bfd10/original/Disclosure-of-transactions-in-own-shares-from-December-22-to-24-2020.pdf
Kering
Société anonyme with a capital of 505,117,288
Head office: 40, rue de Sèvres 75007 PARIS
552 075 020 RCS PARIS
