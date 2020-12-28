Vegan Marshmallows Market to Expand at a Robust CAGR of 8% During 2020-2028: Future Market Insights

Market players are leveraging the prevalent clean-label products uptake trends to supply regional markets with innovative flavor combinations

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / December 28, 2020 / The global vegan marshmallows market is slated to expand at a remarkable CAGR of 8% throughout 2020-2028. Expansion is majorly underpinned by increased consciousness in relation to reducing environmental footprint and maintaining environmental sustainability throughout the forecast period. The COVID-19 outbreak had a positive impact on the market as consumers are increasingly moving towards plant based alternatives.

"Escalating demand for clean-label certifications, incorporating kosher and halal, across key regions is encouraging vegan food players to launch unique flavor combinations of plant-based marshmallows, thus positively fueling market growth." states the FMI analyst.

Vegan Marshmallows Market - Important Highlights

North America is anticipated to record a CAGR of more than 8% during the forecast period 2020-2030.

Premium vegan marshmallows & associated products will lead the pricing category over the assessment period.

Vanilla marshmallows are anticipated to gain traction owing to extensive use as flavouring.

Vegan Marshmallows Market - Drivers

Compelling remedy against several infectious and chronic ailments to boost consumption of vegan marshmallows.

Mounting concerns over animal welfare is likely to positively impact the market growth.

Increasing shift towards flexitarian diets to boost market expansion.

Vegan Marshmallows Market - Restraints

Absence of a robust manufacturing strategy to clearly define ingredients for a vegan or vegetarian claim is attracting strict regulations and hindering market sales.

High cost associated with the vegan marshmallows can limit sales in the market.

COVID-19 Impact on Vegan Marshmallows Market

Consumers are exercising precautions and making required dietary changes such as shifting away from animal based food products for plant based on the onset of COVID-19 pandemic. In this way, such prevailing trends generated growth prospects and a notable rise in demand for the vegan marshmallow market in recent months.

Competitive Landscape

Leading companies operating in the global Vegan Marshmallows market include Supreme Industries Limited, DS Smith Plc, Schoeller Allibert Services B.V., TranPak, Inc., Rehrig Pacific Company, Inc., Ravensbourn Plastics Ltd, IPL Plastics Inc., Zhejiang Zhengji Plastic Industry Co. Ltd., Craemer UK Ltd, Palcon LLC and Myers Industries, Inc. The global market is extremely competitive. With the aim of sustaining their positions, the market players are emphasizing on enhancing the qualities of their products.

About the Study

The study offers readers a comprehensive assessment of the vegan marshmallows market. Global, regional and national-level analysis of the latest trends influencing the market is covered in this FMI report. The study provides insights on the basis of ingredient (vanilla, pumpkin, peppermint, chocolate & others), distribution channel (hypermarkets/supermarkets, convenience store, drug stores & pharmacies, health & wellness stores, online retailing and other retailers) and pricing (economic & premium) , across key regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa).

