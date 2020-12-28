Elliptic Labs (OSE: ELABS-ME) the world leader in Virtual Smart Sensors and Xiaomi, the fastest growing smartphone manufacturer in Europe, have launched the flagship smartphone Xiaomi Mi 11 as the latest leader in smartphone design. The Xiaomi Mi 11 uses Elliptic Labs' AI Virtual Smart Proximity Sensor INNER BEAUTY and is the first smartphone to be powered by Elliptic Labs' partner Qualcomm's best-in-class and newly announced Snapdragon 888 processor. Elliptic Labs has previously announced the contract win related to this launch.

Partners since 2016, Elliptic Labs and Xiaomi's relationship has grown significantly over the years, especially in 2020. Despite the globally-felt challenges of the last year, Xiaomi has risen to become the third largest smartphone manufacturer in terms of European sales, increasing sales 88% in the third quarter of 2020 alone.

"The continued success produced by Elliptic Labs' partnership with Xiaomi demonstrates the huge growth potential both organizations possess," Elliptic Labs' CEO Laila Danielsen affirmed. "As Xiaomi continues to increase its adoption of our technology into its phones, they are experiencing a corresponding increase in European market adoption. We do not believe this is a coincidence. Xiaomi's commitment to innovation as particularly demonstrated by its expanded integration of INNER BEAUTY throughout its portfolio means 2021 will likely be a large growth period for both Elliptic Labs and Xiaomi."

About Elliptic Labs

Elliptic Labs is headquartered in Norway with presence in the USA, China, South Korea, and Japan. Founded in 2006 as a research spin-off from Norway's Oslo University, it is now a global enterprise targeting the smartphone, laptop, IoT, and automotive markets. The company's patented AI software combines ultrasound and sensor-fusion algorithms to deliver intuitive 3D gestures, proximity and presence sensing experiences. Its scalable AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform creates software-only sensors that are sustainable, eco-friendly, and currently deployed in over 100 million devices. Elliptic Labs is the only software company in the world that has delivered detection capabilities using AI software, ultrasound, and sensor-fusion technology at scale. Elliptic Labs' platforms and IP are developed in Norway and owned solely by the company.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201228005119/en/

Contacts:

Investor Relations:

Thor A. Talhaug

talhaug@ellipticlabs.com

PR Contacts:

Patrick Tsui

pr@ellipticlabs.com