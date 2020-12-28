Sonnedix has secured €160 million of non-recourse financing for solar PV projects in Italy.Sonnedix has secured €160 million ($195.3 million) of non-recourse financing for solar PV projects in Italy. The financing deal includes a debt-service reserve facility and a long-term facility, which has already been partly disbursed to refinance 29.3 MWp of PV capacity at 21 sites throughout Italy. The remaining funds will be allocated in the future, as Sonnedix adds more PV projects to its portfolio. Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank served as mandated lead arranger, green loan lead coordinator ...

