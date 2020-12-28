Portland, Oregon--(Newsfile Corp. - December 28, 2020) - MINERCO Inc. (OTC Pink: MINE) has hired EQUIDAM to create business valuation using 3 methods: IPEV (International Private Equity Valuation), DCF (Discounted Cash Flow) with LTG (Long Term Growth) and DCF with multiples model including the TV (Terminal Value) method.

MINE will use the valuation to complete requirements for REG CF capital raise of $5m as well as benchmark its quarterly projections. REG CF funds will be used to do the following:

Acquire and retire Toxic Debt from balance sheet. Acquire and renovate properties for production in Oregon, Vermont and Jamaica. Acquire equipment needed to produce 1m psilocybin tablets daily to be sold to wholesale purchasers domestically in Oregon and Vermont and internationally by way of Jamaica to Amsterdam and Canada. Establish cash collateral reserves for MINE'S blockchain gateway and token SHRU. This cash collateral will spring board SHRU token onto the top Exchanges worldwide.

Minerco anticipates the pre-money valuation and financial projections within 14 business days.

"It is significant to have a third party evaluate our business strategy to determine if we are on the right track for our shareholders. This valuation will give definitive confidence as to the financial strength and viability of the psilocybin industry," says CEO, Julius Jenge.

