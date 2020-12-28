Uzbekistan's Ministry of Energy has revealed plans to launch a new solar tender in early 2021. Separately, the Asian Development Bank signed a deal last week to provide up to $175 million in loans to back the development of another 100 MW solar project in the country.The government of Uzbekistan is seeking companies to develop 150 MW to 300 MW of solar under the second phase of its 500 MW Sherabad solar program. It said it plans to launch a tender for the second phase of the Sherabad project "early" in the new year. With the upcoming tender, the government aims to find companies to design, finance, ...

