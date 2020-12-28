According to Quantzig, the rise in supply chain complexities coupled with the pandemic-induced challenges are transforming businesses, and the traditional demand and supply planning practices can no longer help sustain vulnerabilities or respond to dynamic market conditions. Request more information to gain comprehensive insights into the role of demand and supply planning in improving supply chain management.

The disruptions induced by the pandemic have shed light on the need to redesign end-to-end supply chain processes across all verticals. As a result, leading businesses are now capitalizing on new opportunities to become more demand-driven in their approach to demand and supply planning. Quantzig addresses this issue in its recent article by analyzing the need to focus on demand planning optimization, demand and supply planning challenges, and its impact on global supply chains. Access the complete article here: https://bit.ly/34v6PSn

"Leveraging industry-leading solutions to develop accurate demand and supply planning strategies can help businesses gain insights into business-critical functions like customer relationship management and supplier relationship management, both of which are critical links within the supply chain," says Quantzig.

Four Action Points to Thrive in the New Era

1. Act on Data-driven Insights

Collect and analyze real-time data from all nodes in the supply chain to better understand factors impacting demand and supply.

2. Build Quantitative Models

Develop quantitative models to balance demand and supply, identify new opportunities, and optimize supply chain processes to create a unified view.

3. Reiterate Demand Forecasts

Adopt a holistic approach to enhance downstream activities by analyzing demand forecasts and grouping items into segments.

4. Create a Plan

Implement a supply chain management process to promote financial goals and foster cross-functional synergies.

Why Quantzig?

Quantzig can help you enhance demand and supply chain planning, understand the limitations of your processes, and unearth the routes to productivity that follow your supply chain's introduction to data and analytics.

Quantzig specializes in several analytics domains, including digital analytics, pricing analytics, and supply chain analytics. We collaborate with clients from different sectors to help them identify opportunities, tackle disruptions, and transform end-to-end processes. Unleashing seventeen years of experience in the analytics and advisory specialties, Quantzig can predicate the path that will be charted later by the in-house teams, setting the foundation for building strategies to drive growth and business continuity. Request a FREE pilot to learn more about Quantzig's demand and supply planning capabilities.

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 55 Fortune 500 companies. Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter to keep abreast of the emerging trends in data and analytics.

