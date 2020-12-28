Institutional Investor Names PhosAgro Most Honoured Company and Awards Members of the Company's Management Team as Best in EMEA Chemicals Sector

MOSCOW, Dec. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Institutional Investor, a leading global financial publication, has named PhosAgro the Most Honoured Company and recognised members of PhosAgro's senior management team as the best in EMEA chemicals sector.

The annual Emerging EMEA Executive Team ranking of the best CEOs and CFOs and leading IR practitioners according to members of the investment community this year showed PhosAgro in first place in six categories in the chemicals sector:

Best CEOs Overall - Andrey Guryev;

Best CFOs Overall - Alexander Sharabaiko;

Best IR Professionals Overall - Andrey Serov ;

; Best IR Program;

Best Investor Days Overall; and

Best ESG Metrics Overall

The survey results reflect the opinions of 385 leading investment professionals at 240 financial services firms. All votes are weighted by rating (five being excellent; one being average) and attributes within each category were aggregated to create the CEO, CFO, IR Professional, IR Program, ESG and Investor Day rankings. The overall rankings in each of the categories are based on combined buy- and sell-side votes.

PhosAgro Board of Directors Chair Xavier Roletsaid: "Recognition of the achievements of the company as a whole and of members of the management team by one of the world's most authoritative financial publications is the best feedback that we could receive from the investment community and testimony to the growth path that PhosAgro has chosen. As Chair of the Board of Directors, it is important for me to see that the company maintains regular and open dialogue with its investors, with market experts and with other stakeholders; sets itself more ambitious goals every year; and sets a high standard for other companies in the chemical sector to follow not just across the EMEA region but also globally.

"It is important to note that the company's results are receiving ever more feedback from the market. In August 2020 the authoritative MSCI ESG Research agency raised PhosAgro's rating to BBB, and in November the company significantly improved its position in the Sustainalytics ESG risk rating. I am pleased that PhosAgro is producing such impressive results and I am confident that the company will continue to progress on all fronts."

About the company

PhosAgro ( www.phosagro.ru ) is one of the world's leading vertically integrated phosphate-based fertilizer producers in terms of production volumes of phosphate-based fertilizers and high-grade phosphate rock with a P2O5 content of 39% and higher. PhosAgro's environmentally friendly fertilizers stand out for their high efficiency, and they do not lead to the contamination of soils with heavy metals.

The Company is the largest phosphate-based fertilizer producer in Europe (by total combined capacity for DAP/MAP/NP/NPK/NPS), the largest producer of high-grade phosphate rock with a P2O5 content of 39%, a top-three producer of MAP/DAP globally, one of the leading producers of feed phosphates (MCP) in Europe, and the only producer in Russia, and Russia's only producer of nepheline concentrate (according to the RAFP).

PhosAgro's main products include phosphate rock, more than 50 grades of fertilizers, feed phosphates, ammonia, and sodium tripolyphosphate, which are used by customers in 102 countries spanning all of the world's inhabited continents. The Company's priority markets outside of Russia and the CIS are Latin America, Europe and Asia.

PhosAgro's shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange, and global depositary receipts (GDRs) for shares trade on the London Stock Exchange (under the ticker PHOR). Since 1 June 2016, the Company's GDRs have been included in the MSCI Russia and MSCI Emerging Markets indexes.