Taxpayers Can E-File Form 1099 Series including the New 1099-NEC Form at Tax2efile.com, Starting on January 1, 2021

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 28, 2020 / Tax2efile, an Internal Revenue Service (IRS) authorized online tax filing service provider, is pleased to announce that taxpayers may begin to e-file Form 1099 starting on January 1, 2021.

As a company spokesperson noted, taxpayers may also safely and securely e-file the new 1099-NEC form, which is used to report nonemployee compensation.

Technically, the spokesperson explained, the 1099-NEC is not completely new; it is an old form that has not been in use since 1982. The IRS has now separated the reporting of payments to non-employees from the Form 1099-MISC and has revamped it for the tax year 2020.

Examples of payments that must be reported on the Form 1099-NEC include things like fees to lawyers and accountants, fees paid from one professional to another and commissions that were paid to nonemployee salespeople that were not repaid during the year.

As soon as the founders of Tax2efile learned of the re-emergence of the 1099-NEC form, they added it to the list of the many tax forms that can be filed electronically with the IRS.

"Tax2efile offers an advanced and highly secured web-based service to facilitate the electronic filing of the IRS 1099 Tax Forms; such as 1099-MISC, 1099-INT, 1099-K, 1099-NEC, 1098-MORT and 1098-T Forms," the spokesperson noted, adding that there are many advantages to e-filing necessary tax forms on an IRS approved site like Tax2efile.

"Instead of taking several days to file through paperwork, what if filing was as easy as filling in some boxes on a website? Through Tax2efile, we make it easy. Our user-friendly software is designed to take the stress and confusion out of E-filing your 1099 Forms."

For people who have never used the Tax2efile service before, they can rest assured that a friendly and experienced team is ready, willing and able to answer any questions they may have. The staff will walk anyone who needs help through the tax filing process, and the entire task can usually be done in just a few minutes.

