Jolly began the interview by asking about the Company's background and current projects. "Draganfly is the oldest operating commercial drone manufacturer in the world," shared Chell, before elaborating on the Company's historic accomplishments. "We work deeply with public safety, we do a lot of contract engineering for military contractors, and have a deep focus on sensor work," explained Chell. "We have deep roots in the industry and are poised for dramatic growth."

"What is your main focus going forward in the next two to three quarters of 2021?", asked Jolly. "For us, it's all about data," said Chell. "The fact that we can manufacture all of our own devices, whether those are kiosks, robots, or drones, is really a key component of why we get critical customers like the government," he explained. "You need to be able to secure that data chain right from the point of design and manufacturing of the device to the delivery, analytics, and storage of the data," said Chell, noting that the Company offers a full turnkey system. "We're going to continue to build payloads and software AI systems that use the sensors on our devices in order to collect and analyze data."

Jolly then commented on the Company's quarter-over-quarter growth throughout 2020. "What makes your company so special?", asked Jolly. "What's really leading the way right now is a product line called Vital Intelligence," explained Chell. He then shared that the Company was approached by a public safety client to develop a drone sensor package with the ability to measure social distancing and mask-wearing. "We delivered that product to them along with the expanded ability to measure vital signs from the camera. It's an incredible AI product," said Chell.

"From the camera on a drone, the camera on a kiosk, the CC-TV security camera, or from the camera on your smartphone, you can simply hold it up and within 15 seconds get a reading of a heart rate, respiratory rate, blood pressure, and SpO2, all of which combined are non-asymptomatic potential indicators for an infectious condition," shared Chell regarding the Company's latest technology. "This technology has now been deployed onto kiosks for government buildings, senates, prisons, and college campuses," said Chell, adding that the technology is also currently being used in exposure notification, contract tracing, and telehealth apps. "It's game changing and it's really driving business right now."

"Are you already monetizing this?", asked Jolly. "We're active in sales; we have a full sales crew," explained Chell. "This will become the new standard. For Telemedicine or as you walk into crowded events or anytime and you need to do a "health check".

The conversation then turned to the Draganfly Varigard Spray program, a sanitizer system that provides a 24-hour sequestration and kill efficacy against COVID-19 and other pathogens. "Varigard ended up selecting Draganfly as their exclusive flights services division globally," shared Chell, noting the potential of this opportunity. "The first customer to roll it out was Alabama State University," he added before elaborating on the university's exemplary handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Why do you believe your company could be a billion dollar company?", asked Jolly. Chell shared his background with successful microcap companies. "I know the telltale signs of what has to happen in order to grow a company through this process," said Chell. "We have an incredible team," he added. "We have special people and we produce special products, and we've got one of the strongest patent portfolios in the business," he continued. "I believe we're poised to be the billion dollar North American drone and sensor solution company," said Chell. "We know how to graduate companies up through NASDAQ and we have every intention of doing the same thing here."

To close the interview, Chell expressed his confidence in the Company's potential and elaborated on the dedication and experience of their team, as well as their dynamic and innovative product lineup. "We have demonstrated growth," shared Chell, noting that the Company has achieved 50% quarter-over-quarter growth throughout its last three quarters and 200% year-over-year growth. "We don't see any end in sight."

