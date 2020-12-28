TruTrade.IO Explains How Automated Trading is More Effective than Manual Trading

MESA, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / December 28, 2020 / TruTrade.IO, a company that delivers revolutionary quantitative trading technology, recently published a new article on their website to explain how automated trading is more effective than manual trading.

TruTrade.IO has dedicated themselves to revolutionizing risk management for retail traders worldwide. Part of this goal came in the form of perfecting their state-of-the-art automation system, an interactive trading software that seamlessly transitions a trader from manual trading to fully automated strategies. The reason for this is due to the many benefits that automated trading provides.

The article begins with a brief explanation of automated trading. Automated trading refers to the use of algorithms that learn from previous data points and influence data-based decisions. In essence, automated trading strategies harness the power of artificial intelligence to quickly study the market for entry opportunities and make decisions based on hard data.

The article also shares the top three key benefits that can be derived from automated trading, as TruTrade.IO sees it. It compares the abilities of automated versus manual trading on three topics.

The first topic is data-driven market decisions. The article claims that AI-based trading, or automated trading, makes its market decisions based on the data - and the data only. This allows it to be unbiased in its decisions. Manual trading, on the other hand, can easily be clouded by emotions or biases, even if the trader tries to be as objective as possible.

The second point of the article is focused on the ability to build a portfolio of different systems. According to TruTrade.IO, a manual trader must manage their portfolios themselves, which can be extremely challenging, especially if they wish to invest in a lot of different entities. Automated trading makes it much simpler and easier to diversify one's portfolio, as trading bots can help traders develop different systems based on results from historic trades and statistics.

The third benefit of automated trading, from TruTrade.IO's perspective, is that the trader can create a simulated account. These accounts provide traders the ability to evaluate automated strategies without financial investment, which goes a long way in boosting confidence for the trader.

To read the article in its entirety, please visit TruTrade.IO.

About TruTrade.IO

TruTrade.IO is a company that specializes in quantitative trading technology. The technology they produce provides a solution for retail traders who want to trade using the same techniques as large investment banks and hedge funds. Ultimately, TruTrade.IO allows traders to take their trading to the next level, thanks to their cutting-edge algorithmic trading technology. To experience TruTrade automated trading systems for yourself please visit YouTube .

CONTACT:

Name: Danny Rebello

Email: INFO@TRUTRADE.IO

SOURCE: TruTrade.IO

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/622066/TruTradeIO-Explains-How-Automated-Trading-is-More-Effective-than-Manual-Trading