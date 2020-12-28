DJ Sistema PJSFC: Director/PDMR Transaction

Sistema PJSFC (SSA) Sistema PJSFC: Director/PDMR Transaction 28-Dec-2020 / 19:55 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Director/PDMR Transaction Moscow, Russia - 28 December 2020 - Notification of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Mr. Igor Alyoshin 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Member of the Management Board Vice President for Security b) Initial Initial notification notification/Am endment 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Sistema Public Joint Stock Financial Corporation b) LEI 213800JSZ2UUK4QQK694 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of Ordinary registered shares the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification ISIN RU000A0DQZE3 code b) Nature of the Purchase of shares transaction c) Price(s) and Price Volume volume(s) RUB 28.00 2,253,195 d) Aggregated information Aggregated 2,253,195 shares volume Price RUB 63,089,460.00 e) Date of the December 25, 2020 transaction f) Place of the Moscow, Russia (outside a trading venue) transaction 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Mr. Felix Evtushenkov 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Member of the Board of Directors b) Initial Initial notification notification/Am endment 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Sistema Public Joint Stock Financial Corporation b) LEI 213800JSZ2UUK4QQK694 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of Ordinary registered shares the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification ISIN RU000A0DQZE3 code b) Nature of the Purchase of shares transaction c) Price(s) and Price Volume volume(s) RUB 28.00 2,253,195 d) Aggregated information Aggregated 2,253,195 shares volume Price RUB 63,089,460.00 e) Date of the December 25, 2020 transaction f) Place of the Moscow, Russia (outside a trading venue) transaction 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Mr. Sergey Egorov 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Member of the Management Board Managing Partner b) Initial Initial notification notification/Am endment 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Sistema Public Joint Stock Financial Corporation b) LEI 213800JSZ2UUK4QQK694 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of Ordinary registered shares the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification ISIN RU000A0DQZE3 code b) Nature of the Purchase of shares transaction c) Price(s) and Price Volume volume(s) RUB 28.00 2,253,195 d) Aggregated information Aggregated 2,253,195 shares volume Price RUB 63,089,460.00 e) Date of the December 25, 2020 transaction f) Place of the Moscow, Russia (outside a trading venue) transaction 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Mr. Artyom Zasursky 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Member of the Management Board Vice President for Strategy b) Initial Initial notification notification/Am endment 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Sistema Public Joint Stock Financial Corporation b) LEI 213800JSZ2UUK4QQK694 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of Ordinary registered shares the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification ISIN RU000A0DQZE3 code b) Nature of the Purchase of shares transaction c) Price(s) and Price Volume volume(s) RUB 28.00 2,253,195 d) Aggregated information Aggregated 2,253,195 shares volume Price RUB 63,089,460.00 e) Date of the December 25, 2020 transaction f) Place of the Moscow, Russia (outside a trading venue) transaction 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Mr. Alexey Katkov 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Member of the Management Board Managing Partner b) Initial Initial notification notification/Am endment 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Sistema Public Joint Stock Financial Corporation b) LEI 213800JSZ2UUK4QQK694 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of Ordinary registered shares the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification ISIN RU000A0DQZE3 code b) Nature of the Purchase of shares transaction c) Price(s) and Price Volume volume(s) RUB 28.00 2,253,195 RUB 28.52 15,835,916 d) Aggregated information Aggregated 18,089,111 shares volume Price RUB 514,729,784.32 e) Date of the December 25, 2020 transaction f) Place of the Moscow, Russia (outside a trading venue) transaction 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Ms. Svetlana Matveyeva

2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Member of the Management Board Vice President for HR b) Initial Initial notification notification/Am endment 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Sistema Public Joint Stock Financial Corporation b) LEI 213800JSZ2UUK4QQK694 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of Ordinary registered shares the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification ISIN RU000A0DQZE3 code b) Nature of the Purchase of shares transaction c) Price(s) and Price Volume volume(s) RUB 28.00 1,090,256 d) Aggregated information Aggregated 1,090,256 shares volume Price RUB 30,527,168.00 e) Date of the December 25, 2020 transaction f) Place of the Moscow, Russia (outside a trading venue) transaction 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Mr. Leonid Monosov 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Member of the Management Board Managing Partner b) Initial Initial notification notification/Am endment 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Sistema Public Joint Stock Financial Corporation b) LEI 213800JSZ2UUK4QQK694 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of Ordinary registered shares the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification ISIN RU000A0DQZE3 code b) Nature of the Purchase of shares transaction c) Price(s) and Price Volume volume(s) RUB 28.00 513,061 d) Aggregated information Aggregated 513,061 shares volume Price RUB 14,365,708.00 e) Date of the December 25, 2020 transaction f) Place of the Moscow, Russia (outside a trading venue) transaction 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Mr. Oleg Mubarakshin 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Member of the Management Board Managing Partner b) Initial Initial notification notification/Am endment 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Sistema Public Joint Stock Financial Corporation b) LEI 213800JSZ2UUK4QQK694 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of Ordinary registered shares the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification ISIN RU000A0DQZE3 code b) Nature of the Purchase of shares transaction c) Price(s) and Price Volume volume(s) RUB 28.00 2,253,195 d) Aggregated information Aggregated 2,253,195 shares volume Price RUB 63,089,460.00 e) Date of the December 25, 2020 transaction f) Place of the Moscow, Russia (outside a trading venue) transaction 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Mr. Vsevolod Rozanov 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Member of the Management Board Managing Partner b) Initial Initial notification notification/Am endment 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Sistema Public Joint Stock Financial Corporation b) LEI 213800JSZ2UUK4QQK694 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of Ordinary registered shares the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification ISIN RU000A0DQZE3 code b) Nature of the Purchase of shares transaction c) Price(s) and Price Volume volume(s) RUB 28.00 2,253,195 d) Aggregated information Aggregated 2,253,195 shares volume Price RUB 63,089,460.00 e) Date of the December 25, 2020 transaction f) Place of the Moscow, Russia (outside a trading venue) transaction 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Mr. Artyom Sirazutdinov 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Member of the Management Board Managing Partner b) Initial Initial notification notification/Am endment 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Sistema Public Joint Stock Financial Corporation b) LEI 213800JSZ2UUK4QQK694 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of Ordinary registered shares the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification ISIN RU000A0DQZE3 code b) Nature of the Purchase of shares transaction c) Price(s) and Price Volume volume(s) RUB 28.00 2,253,195 d) Aggregated information Aggregated 2,253,195 shares volume Price RUB 63,089,460.00 e) Date of the December 25, 2020 transaction f) Place of the Moscow, Russia (outside a trading venue) transaction 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Mr. Vladimir Travkov 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Member of the Management Board CFO b) Initial Initial notification notification/Am endment 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Sistema Public Joint Stock Financial Corporation

b) LEI 213800JSZ2UUK4QQK694 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of Ordinary registered shares the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification ISIN RU000A0DQZE3 code b) Nature of the Purchase of shares transaction c) Price(s) and Price Volume volume(s) RUB 28.00 2,253,195 d) Aggregated information Aggregated 2,253,195 shares volume Price RUB 63,089,460.00 e) Date of the December 25, 2020 transaction f) Place of the Moscow, Russia (outside a trading venue) transaction 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Mr. Ali Uzdenov 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Member of the Management Board Managing Partner b) Initial Initial notification notification/Am endment 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Sistema Public Joint Stock Financial Corporation b) LEI 213800JSZ2UUK4QQK694 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of Ordinary registered shares the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification ISIN RU000A0DQZE3 code b) Nature of the Purchase of shares transaction c) Price(s) and Price Volume volume(s) RUB 28.00 2,253,195 RUB 28.52 25,186,500 d) Aggregated information Aggregated 27,439,695 shares volume Price RUB 781,408,440.00 e) Date of the December 25, 2020 transaction f) Place of the Moscow, Russia (outside a trading venue) transaction 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Mr. Vladimir Chirakhov 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status President and CEO Chairman of the Management Board Member of the Board of Directors b) Initial Initial notification notification/Am endment 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Sistema Public Joint Stock Financial Corporation b) LEI 213800JSZ2UUK4QQK694 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of Ordinary registered shares the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification ISIN RU000A0DQZE3 code b) Nature of the Purchase of shares transaction c) Price(s) and Price Volume volume(s) RUB 28.52 14,865,261 d) Aggregated information Aggregated 14,865,261 shares volume Price RUB 423,957,243.72 e) Date of the December 25, 2020 transaction f) Place of the Moscow, Russia (outside a trading venue) transaction 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Mr. Sergey Shishkin 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Member of the Management Board Vice President for Corporate Governance and Legal b) Initial Initial notification notification/Am endment 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Sistema Public Joint Stock Financial Corporation b) LEI 213800JSZ2UUK4QQK694 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of Ordinary registered shares the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification ISIN RU000A0DQZE3 code b) Nature of the Purchase of shares transaction c) Price(s) and Price Volume volume(s) RUB 28.00 2,253,195 d) Aggregated information Aggregated 2,253,195 shares volume Price RUB 63,089,460.00 e) Date of the December 25, 2020 transaction f) Place of the Moscow, Russia (outside a trading venue) transaction *** Name of contact and telephone number for queries: Mr. Nikolay Minashin, Tel.: +7 (495) 730 6600, ir@sistema.ru *** Sistema PJSFC is a publicly-traded diversified Russian holding company serving over 150 million customers in the sectors of telecommunications, high technology, banking, retail, timber processing, agriculture, real estate, tourism and healthcare services. The company was founded in 1993. Its revenue in 2019 reached RUB 656.9 billion; its total assets equalled RUB 1.3 trillion as of 31 December 2019. Sistema's global depositary receipts are listed under the "SSA" ticker on the London Stock Exchange. Sistema's ordinary shares are listed under the "AFKS" ticker on the Moscow Exchange. Website: www.sistema.ru *** For further information, please visit www.sistema.com or contact: Investor Relations Public Relations Nikolai Minashin Sergey Kopytov Tel: +7 (495) 730 66 00 Tel.: +7 (495) 228 15 32 n.minashin@sistema.ru kopytov@sistema.ru ISIN: US48122U2042 Category Code: DSH TIDM: SSA LEI Code: 213800JSZ2UUK4QQK694 Sequence No.: 90395 EQS News ID: 1157542 End of Announcement EQS News Service

