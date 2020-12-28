The diesel rotary UPS (DRUPS) market is expected to grow by USD 25.76 million, progressing at a CAGR of over 2% during the forecast period.
The rapid growth in the construction of data centers is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as the environmental impact of DRUPS will hamper market growth.
Diesel Rotary UPS (DRUPS) Market: Type Landscape
Based on the type, the 1000-2000 kVA segment saw maximum growth in 2019. Factors such as greater energy efficiency are driving the market segment. The growth in this segment will be significant during the forecast period.
Diesel Rotary UPS (DRUPS) Market: Geographic Landscape
By geography, APAC is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 39% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from APAC. China and Japan are the key markets for diesel rotary UPS in APAC. are the key markets for diesel rotary UPS (DRUPS) in APAC.
Companies Covered:
- Air Water Inc.
- Hitachi Ltd.
- HITZINGER GmbH
- Industrial Electric Mfg.
- Langley Holdings Plc
- Rolls-Royce Plc
- Schneider Electric SE
- Thycon Pty Ltd.
