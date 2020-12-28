The diesel rotary UPS (DRUPS) market is expected to grow by USD 25.76 million, progressing at a CAGR of over 2% during the forecast period.

The rapid growth in the construction of data centers is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as the environmental impact of DRUPS will hamper market growth.

Diesel Rotary UPS (DRUPS) Market: Type Landscape

Based on the type, the 1000-2000 kVA segment saw maximum growth in 2019. Factors such as greater energy efficiency are driving the market segment. The growth in this segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Diesel Rotary UPS (DRUPS) Market: Geographic Landscape

By geography, APAC is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 39% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from APAC. China and Japan are the key markets for diesel rotary UPS in APAC.

Companies Covered:

Air Water Inc.

Hitachi Ltd.

HITZINGER GmbH

Industrial Electric Mfg.

Langley Holdings Plc

Rolls-Royce Plc

Schneider Electric SE

Thycon Pty Ltd.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

