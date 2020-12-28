The new industrial shredder machine market research from Technavio indicates neutral growth in the short term as the business impact of COVID-19 spreads.

"One of the primary growth drivers for this market is the rise in production of light vehicles," says a senior analyst for industrials at Technavio. The vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. As the markets recover Technavio expects the industrial shredder machine market size to grow by USD 96.25 million during the period 2020-2024.

Industrial Shredder Machine Market Segment Highlights for 2020

The industrial shredder machine market is expected to post a year-over-year growth rate of -13.67%.

Based on the type, the metal scrap segment saw maximum growth in 2019. The rise in the production of light vehicles is driving the growth of the segment.

The growth of the segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

5% of the growth will originate from the MEA region.

The growth of the automotive industry is one of the prime factors that increase market growth in MEA.

Egypt and Saudi Arabia are the key markets for industrial shredder machines in MEA.

Notes:

The industrial shredder machine market size is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of almost -2% during the forecast period.

The industrial shredder machine market is segmented by the type (Metal scrap and Non-metallic scrap) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

The market is fragmented due to the presence of many established vendors holding significant market share.

The research report offers information on several market vendors, including Advance Hydra-Tech Pvt. Ltd., Andritz AG, BCA Industries, Brentwood Industries Inc., Hammermills International LLC, MAX Automation SE, Metso Corp., SSI Shredding Systems Inc., UNTHA shredding technology GmbH, and WEIMA America Inc.

