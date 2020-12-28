The capsule endoscopes market is poised to grow by USD 160.35 million during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of almost 8% during the forecast period.

The report on the capsule endoscopes market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the presence of a large patient pool with gastrointestinal disorders.

The capsule endoscopes market analysis includes the product segment and geography landscape. This study identifies the increasing awareness programs on disease conditions as one of the prime reasons driving the capsule endoscopes market growth during the next few years.

Companies Mentioned

Anhan Technology (Wuhan) Co. Ltd.

CapsoVision Inc.

Check-Cap Ltd.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corp.

IntroMedic Co. Ltd.

Jinshan Science Technology (Group) Co. Ltd.

Medtronic Plc

MU Ltd.

Olympus Corp.

RF Co. Ltd.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

