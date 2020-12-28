Shape strategic responses through the phases of industry recovery

Arcosa Inc., ARDEX GmbH and Duraamen Engineered Products Inc. will emerge as major self-leveling concrete market participants during 2020-2024

The self-leveling concrete market is expected to grow by USD 1.26 billion during 2020-2024, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the self-leveling concrete market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Self-Leveling Concrete Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The self-leveling concrete market will witness a negative impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to decrease as compared to 2019.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renew phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis and towards the next Normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

to move ahead once business stability kicks in. Build resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines. Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Major Three Self-Leveling Concrete Market Participants:

Arcosa Inc.

Arcosa Inc. operates business through various segments such as Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, Transportation Products Group. The company offers self-leveling cement under its brand AccuLevel.

ARDEX GmbH

ARDEX GmbH operates business through the Unified segment. The company offers self-leveling concrete.

Duraamen Engineered Products Inc.

Duraamen Engineered Products Inc. operates business through the Unified segment. The company offers different types of self-leveling concrete such as Param 6000, Param 5500, Param 4500, and ParamMICRO 50.

Self-Leveling Concrete Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Self-leveling concrete market is segmented as below:

Product Underlayment Toppings

End-user Commercial Residential

Geography Europe APAC North America South America MEA



The self-leveling concrete market is driven by the increase in demand from developing countries. In addition, other factors such as self-leveling-concrete-market-industry-analysis are expected to trigger the self-leveling concrete market toward witnessing a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period.

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

