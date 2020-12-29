Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - December 28, 2020) - The Securities and Exchange Commission today announced that President Donald J. Trump has designated Elad L. Roisman as Acting Chairman of the agency.

"I am humbled and honored to serve as the Acting Chairman," said Acting Chairman Roisman. "During the time I am in this role, I am fully committed to maintaining the steady course that Chairman Clayton charted during his admirable tenure. I look forward to continuing to work with the incredible SEC staff and my fellow Commissioners as we steward this agency into the new year."

Elad Roisman was sworn in as a Commissioner of the SEC on Sept. 11, 2018. Prior to joining the Commission, he served as Chief Counsel on the U.S. Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs.

He previously held positions as a Counsel to SEC Commissioner Dan Gallagher, as a Chief Counsel at NYSE Euronext and as an associate at the law firm of Milbank, Tweed, Hadley & McCloy LLP in New York. Acting Chairman Roisman earned his juris doctorate from the Boston University School of Law and graduated from Cornell University with his bachelor's degree in History.