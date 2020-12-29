The pressure monitoring devices market is poised to decline by USD 3.28 billion during 2020-2024 decelerating at a CAGR of almost 9% during the forecast period.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201228005320/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Pressure Monitoring Devices Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Worried about the impact of COVID-19 on your business? Here is an exclusive report talking about Market scenarios, Estimates, The impact of lockdown, and Customer behavior.

Get FREE Sample Report in Minutes!

The report on the pressure monitoring devices market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by advances in technology.

The pressure monitoring devices' market analysis includes the product segment and geographic landscape. This study identifies the growing prevalence of chronic diseases as one of the prime reasons driving the pressure monitoring devices market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters

The pressure monitoring devices market covers the following areas:

Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Sizing

Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Forecast

Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

A&D Co. Ltd.

Beurer GmbH

Dragerwerk AG Co. KGaA

ERKA. Kallmeyer Medizintechnik GmbH Co. KG

Gaeltec Device Ltd.

General Electric Co.

Hill-Rom Holdings Inc.

Koninklijke Philips NV

Medtronic Plc

Rudolf Riester GmbH

Related Reports on Health Care Include:

Global Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring Systems Market- The ambulatory blood pressure monitoring systems market is segmented by product (Arm-based and Wrist-based) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW). Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Blood Pressure Monitoring Device Market- The blood pressure monitoring device market is segmented by product (sphygmomanometers, home-based BP monitors, BP transducers, BP monitoring consumables, and ambulatory BP monitors), end-user (hospitals and clinics, ASCs, and home care), and geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW). Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five force summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Pulmonary pressure monitoring devices Market size and forecast 2019-2024

BP monitoring devices Market size and forecast 2019-2024

ICP monitoring devices Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by End-user

Hospitals

ASCs

Others

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

ROW Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

A&D Co. Ltd.

Beurer GmbH

Dragerwerk AG Co. KGaA

ERKA. Kallmeyer Medizintechnik GmbH Co. KG

Gaeltec Device Ltd.

General Electric Co.

Hill-Rom Holdings Inc.

Koninklijke Philips NV

Medtronic Plc

Rudolf Riester GmbH

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201228005320/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/