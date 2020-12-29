Diamond materials for semiconductor market is expected to grow by USD 96.82 million, progressing at a CAGR of about 30% during the forecast period.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201228005324/en/
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Diamond Materials for Semiconductor Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)
Click Get Free Sample Report in Minutes
The increasing implementation of next-generation telecommunication networks is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as the high production cost of synthetic diamonds will hamper market growth.
More details: https://www.technavio.com/report/diamond-materials-for-semiconductor-market-industry-analysis
Diamond Materials For Semiconductor Market: End-user Landscape
Based on the end-user, the IDMs segment saw maximum growth in 2019. Factors such as increasing implementation of the next-generation telecommunication network are driving the segment. The growth of the segment will be significant during the forecast period.
Diamond Materials For Semiconductor Market: Geographic Landscape
By geography, North America is going to witness lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 34% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from the region. The growing investment in modern electronic warfare systems will significantly influence the demand for diamond materials for the semiconductor market. The US is a key market for diamond materials for semiconductors in North America.
Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.
View market snapshot before purchasing
Related Reports on Information Technology Include:
Global Semiconductor Laser Market- The semiconductor laser market is segmented by application (Communication, Industrial, Military and Defense, Medical, and Others) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA). Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report
Global Semiconductor Advanced Packaging Market- The semiconductor advanced packaging market is segmented by packaging technology (flip-chip packaging, FI WLP, 2.5D/3D packaging, and FO WLP), device type (analog and mixed ICs, MEMS and sensors, logic and memory devices, wireless connectivity devices, and CMOS image sensors), and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America). Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report
Companies Covered:
- AKHAN Semiconductor Inc.
- Anglo American Plc
- Applied Diamond Inc.
- Diamond Materials GmbH
- Heyaru Engineering NV
- IIa Technologies Pte. Ltd.
- ILJIN Diamond Co. Ltd.
- Morgan Advanced Materials Plc
- Smiths Group Plc
- Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.
What our reports offer:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Covers market data for 2019, 2020, until 2024
- Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- IDMs Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Foundry Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by End-user
Customer Landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- AKHAN Semiconductor Inc.
- Anglo American Plc
- Applied Diamond Inc.
- Diamond Materials GmbH
- Heyaru Engineering NV
- IIa Technologies Pte. Ltd.
- ILJIN Diamond Co. Ltd.
- Morgan Advanced Materials Plc
- Smiths Group Plc
- Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201228005324/en/
Contacts:
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/