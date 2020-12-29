Julia Aughenbaugh is a Class of 2020 graduate on the MA International Higher Education programme at the University of Nottingham Ningbo China (UNNC). She is originally from the San Francisco Bay Area, USA. When asked why she chose UNNC for postgraduate study, Julia said she liked the programme setting and that the University delivered a quality British education in China.

With previous work experience in the US higher education sector, Julia was clear about what she was looking for from a master's degree a one-year higher education programme at an international university.

UNNC offers University of Nottingham degrees which are taught in English and subject to the same rigorous quality assurance standards as the UK. Different from most Chinese universities, UNNC offers one-year masters programmes in an English-speaking environment. "I really liked that I would have exposure to both British and Chinese education systems," Julia said.

Having secured a full scholarship (roughly USD 16,800), Julia accepted the offer and embarked upon her new and exciting journey at UNNC.

On arrival, Julia found resources on campus very impressive and life in Ningbo convenient. "The number of free activities impressed me, especially the field trips for international students, and the free mandarin classes were a big plus," she said. "Getting around Ningbo and China was also easy and affordable. Life in Ningbo is very convenient. I was even able to order all of my favourite American foods online for Thanksgiving Dinner which was also one of my favourite memories at UNNC."

UNNC offers students guaranteed accommodation on campus, with access to complimentary Chinese language classes, sports facilities, an English-speaking health clinic and counselling services.

Reflecting on her experience, Julia felt the decision to come to China and study at UNNC was very worthwhile. She said, "There were some concerns before I came, but all my concerns turned out to be misguided. I loved China and the University provided a good quality education."

