Celltrion submitted today an application for Conditional Marketing Authorisation of CT-P59, an anti-COVID-19 monoclonal antibody treatment candidate to the Korean Ministry of Food and Drug Safety (MFDS)

Celltrion plans to submit Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA) to the U.S. FDA and Conditional Marketing Authorisation (CMA) to theEuropean Medicines Agency (EMA) for CT-P59 in the coming months

Celltrion successfully completed its global clinical trial of CT-P59, meeting objectives of clinical endpoints; top-line data to be announced in the first half of 2021

Celltrion Group has submitted today a formal Application for Conditional Marketing Authorisation (CMA) to the Korean Ministry of Food and Drug Safety (MFDS). This submission is based on the data from global Phase II/III clinical trial of CT-P59, meeting objectives of clinical endpoints.

Celltrion has previously enrolled 327 patients with mild-to-moderate symptoms of COVID-19 across three groups (placebo, low concentration, high concentration) to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CT-P59 in combination with standard of care in patients with SARS-CoV-2 infection. The top-line data of the global Phase II/III clinical trial of CT-P59 are to be presented in the first half of 2021.

"Today's filing for Conditional Marketing Authorisation in Korea is a significant milestone in the fight against COVID-19," said HoUng Kim, Head of Medical and Marketing Division at Celltrion Healthcare. "We remain committed to closely working with the regulatory agencies worldwide including the U.S. FDA and the European Medicines Agency (EMA) to ensure that patients around the world have access to safe and effective treatment against COVID-19 as early as possible."

Celltrion plans to initiate a global Phase III clinical trial, a pivotal part of the study in more than 10 countries to obtain more comprehensive safety and efficacy results of CT-P59. The company plans to submit Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA) to the U.S. FDA and Conditional Marketing Authorisation (CMA) to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for CT-P59 in the coming months.

ENDS -

Notes to Editors:

About Celltrion Healthcare

Celltrion Healthcare is committed to delivering innovative and affordable medications to promote patients' access to advanced therapies. Its products are manufactured at state-of-the-art mammalian cell culture facilities, designed and built to comply with the US FDA cGMP and the EU GMP guidelines. Celltrion Healthcare endeavours to offer high-quality cost-effective solutions through an extensive global network that spans more than 110 different countries. For more information please visit: https://www.celltrionhealthcare.com/en-us.

About COVID-191,2

Coronaviruses (CoV) are a family of viruses that lead to illnesses from the common cold to severe diseases. Novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 is responsible for the disease COVID-19, this new strain, discovered in 2019, is behind the ongoing pandemic outbreak.

The most common signs of COVID-19 include fever, dry cough and tiredness; however, people may also experience other symptoms including shortness of breath and breathing difficulties. Most people infected with the virus will exhibit mild to moderate symptoms however older people, and those with existing underlying conditions such as cardiovascular disease and diabetes are more likely to develop a more severe form of COVID-19.

Please find up to date information about the outbreak via the World Health Organization at https://www.who.int/health-topics/coronavirustab=tab_1.

About CT-P59 (Regdanvimab)

CT-P59 was identified as a potential treatment for COVID-19 through screening of antibody candidates and selecting those that showed the highest potency in neutralising the SARS-CoV-2 virus including the mutated G-variant strain (D614G variant). In pre-clinical data the treatment candidate demonstrated a 100-fold reduction in viral load of SARS-CoV-2, as well as a reduction in lung inflammation.3 Results from the global Phase I clinical trial of CT-P59 demonstrated promising safety, tolerability, antiviral effect and efficacy profile in patients with mild symptoms of COVID-19.3

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENT

Certain information set forth in this press release contains statements related to our future business and financial performance and future events or developments involving Celltrion/Celltrion Healthcare that may constitute forward-looking statements, under pertinent securities laws.

These statements may be identified by words such as "prepares", "hopes to", "upcoming", "plans to", "aims to", "to be launched", "is preparing, "once gained", "could", "with the aim of", "may", "once identified", "will", "working towards", "is due", "become available", "has potential to", the negative of these words or such other variations thereon or comparable terminology.

In addition, our representatives may make oral forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on the current expectations and certain assumptions of Celltrion/Celltrion Healthcare's management, of which many are beyond its control.

Forward-looking statements are provided to allow potential investors the opportunity to understand management's beliefs and opinions in respect of the future so that they may use such beliefs and opinions as one factor in evaluating an investment. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and undue reliance should not be placed on them.

Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or result expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Although forward-looking statements contained in this presentation are based upon what management of Celltrion/Celltrion Healthcare believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Celltrion/Celltrion Healthcare undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

References

1 Coronavirus. World Health Organization. Available at: https://www.who.int/health-topics/coronavirustab=tab_1 Last accessed: December 2020

2 Coronaviruses. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. Available at: https://www.niaid.nih.gov/diseases-conditions/coronaviruses Last accessed: December 2020

3 Celltrion. Data on file

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201228005332/en/

Contacts:

For further information please contact:

Sophia Eminson

seminson@hanovercomms.com?

+44 (0) 7751 11625



Donna Curran

dcurran@hanovercomms.com

+44 (0) 7984550312