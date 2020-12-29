The new electric arc furnaces market research from Technavio indicates neutral growth in the short term as the business impact of COVID-19 spreads.

"One of the primary growth drivers for this market is the lower investment requirements of EAF route than BF-BOF route," says a senior analyst for industrials at Technavio. The vendors should focus on growth prospects in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. As the markets recover Technavio expects the electric arc furnaces market size to grow by USD 526.50 million during the period 2020-2024.

Electric Arc Furnaces Market Segment Highlights for 2020

The electric arc furnaces market is expected to post a year-over-year growth rate of 5.70%.

Based on the technology, the DC arc furnace saw maximum growth in 2019. Factors such as lower investment requirements for the EAF route than the BF-BOF route are driving the market.

The growth of the segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

67% of the growth will originate from the APAC region.

The new emission regulations in China will significantly influence the electric arc furnaces market's growth in the APAC region.

China and India are the key markets for electric arc furnaces in APAC.

The electric arc furnaces market size is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of over 11% during the forecast period.

The electric arc furnaces market is segmented by technology (DC arc furnace and AC arc furnace) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America).

The market is fragmented due to the presence of many established vendors holding significant market share.

The research report offers information on several market vendors, including Danieli C. Officine Meccaniche Spa, Electrotherm (India) Ltd., IHI Corp., JP Steel Plantech Co., Nippon Steel Corp., Primetals Technologies Ltd., Siemens AG, Sinosteel Corp., SMS group GmbH, and Tenova Spa

