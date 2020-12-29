EXCHANGE NOTICE 2020 29 DECEMBER 2020 SHARES MARIMEKKO CORPORATION: CHANGE OF TRADING AND ISSUER CODES The change of Marimekko Corporation's trading code from MMO1V to MEKKO will be valid in the Nasdaq Helsinki's INET trading system as from 4 January 2021. At the same time Company's issuer code is changed from MMO to MEKKO. Updated identifiers: Company name: Marimekko Corporation New trading code: MEKKO New Issuer code: MEKKO ISIN code: FI0009007660 Order book ID: 24304 Nasdaq Helsinki Global Listing Services **************** TIEDOTE 29.12.2020 OSAKKEET MARIMEKKO OYJ: YHTIÖN KAUPANKÄYNTI- JA LIIKKEESEENLASKIJATUNNUKSEN MUUTOS Marimekko Oyj:n kaupankäyntitunnuksen muutos MMO1V:stä MEKKO:ksi tulee voimaan Nasdaq Helsingin INET-kaupankäyntijärjestelmässä 4.1.2021 alkaen. Samalla myös yhtiön liikkeeseenlaskijatunnus muuttuu MMO:sta MEKKO:ksi. Uudet perustiedot: Yhtiön nimi: Marimekko Oyj Uusi kaupankäyntitunnus MEKKO Uusi liikkeeseenlaskijatunnus: MEKKO ISIN-koodi FI0009007660 Order book id: 24304 Nasdaq Helsinki Global Listing Services