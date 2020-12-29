Anzeige
Dienstag, 29.12.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 648 internationalen Medien
29.12.2020
EP Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Amendment to Expense Allocation Policy

PR Newswire

London, December 24

EP Global Opportunities Trust plc (the "Company")

Amendment to Expense Allocation Policy

The Company has had a policy of charging 100% of its expenses to revenue. In recent years, many investment companies have adopted a policy of charging a proportion of expenses to capital, to reflect more accurately the returns between capital and income.

The Board has reviewed the Company's policy on the allocation of expenses and believes that, for the year ending 31 December 2021 and future years, the Company should charge 70% of management fees and finance costs related to borrowings to capital and 30% to revenue. The change will take effect from 1 January 2021 and will therefore be reflected in the Company's net asset value per share from that date.

The Board believes the change to the allocation of management fees and finance costs related to borrowings will bring the charging of these expenses more in line with the returns received by the Company.

29 December 2020

LEI: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58

Enquiries:

Kenneth Greig
Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited
Tel: 0131 270 3800

The Company's registered office address is:

27-31 Melville Street
Edinburgh
EH3 7JF

© 2020 PR Newswire
