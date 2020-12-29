Across the United States, more than three dozen solar projects with nameplate capacities of at least 100 MW are set to enter service in 2021. The Texas oil patch is on track to host the largest of them.From pv magazine USA The Texas oil patch is hosting what could be the largest solar installation to be added in 2021. The 420 MW Permian Energy Center is under construction and set for delivery in mid-2021, according to data from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) and the Energy Department's Energy Information Administration. The figures include projects that are at least 1 MW in size. ...

