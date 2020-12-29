Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 29.12.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 648 internationalen Medien
Durch die Decke! Die große Aktienchance vor Jahresende!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A12GWS ISIN: SE0006593901 Ticker-Symbol: IHY3 
Frankfurt
29.12.20
08:06 Uhr
1,490 Euro
-0,005
-0,33 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
KLOEVERN AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KLOEVERN AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,4901,54508:00
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.12.2020 | 08:05
61 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Klövern AB (publ): Rutger Arnhult leaves his position as CEO of Klövern

Today, Rutger Arnhult has informed Klövern's board of directors that he will leave his position as CEO. This is a consequence of him being positive to the proposal of Castellum's Nomination Committee that he is appointed Chairman of the company at the upcoming annual general meeting. Rutger Arnhult will leave his position as CEO at the latest on 25 March 2021. Klövern's board of directors will now initiate a search process for a new CEO. Rutger Arnhult has been the CEO of Klövern since 1 January 2012.

Today, Rutger Arnhult has also informed Klövern's board of directors and Nomination Committee that he intends to leave the board of Klövern on 25 March 2021 and that he is not available for re-election to the board of Klövern.

Klövern AB (publ)


For additional information, please contact:
Pia Gideon, Chairman of the Board, +46 (0)76-768 00 76
Rutger Arnhult, CEO, +46 (0)70-458 24 70, rutger.arnhult@klovern.se
Lars Norrby, IR, +46 (0)76-777 38 00, lars.norrby@klovern.se

Klövern is a real estate company committed to working closely with customers to offer them attractive premises in growth regions. Klövern is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For further information, see www.klovern.se.

Klövern AB (publ), Bredgränd 4, 111 30 Stockholm. Phone: +46 (0)10-482 70 00. E-mail: info@klovern.se.

This information is information that Klövern AB (publ) is obliged to publish under the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was made available for publication, through the abovementioned contact persons, at 08:01 CET on 29 December 2020.

This is a translation of the original Swedish language press release. In the event of discrepancies, the original Swedish wording shall prevail.

Attachment

  • 201229 Rutger Arnhult leaves his position as CEO of Klövern (pdf) (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/cc6b45cc-d38a-4933-be94-32c1c13e0a2f)

KLOEVERN-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.