Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 29.12.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 648 internationalen Medien
Durch die Decke! Die große Aktienchance vor Jahresende!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JNFH ISIN: CA71677J1012 Ticker-Symbol: SER1 
Frankfurt
29.12.20
08:00 Uhr
0,127 Euro
-0,001
-0,39 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PETROTAL CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PETROTAL CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,1260,14808:21
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
PETROTAL
PETROTAL CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
PETROTAL CORP0,127-0,39 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.