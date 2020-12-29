Peruvian government and Indigenous communities reach agreement ending pipeline disruption

Calgary, Alberta and Houston, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - December 29, 2020) - PetroTal Corp. (TSXV: TAL) (AIM: PTAL) ("PetroTal" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that social issues affecting the Northern Oil Pipeline ("ONP"), operated by Petroperu, have now been resolved. As a result, PetroTal has now recommenced oil deliveries at Saramuro (Pump Station #1), for sales into the ONP.

The social disruption had impacted the ONP's operations for 85 days and, as a result of continued dialogue between the indigenous communities and the Peruvian government, an agreement was reached that addresses the community's concerns. Petroperu and PetroTal offered support to all parties to help facilitate the settlement.

Petroperu has commenced pumping oil from Pump Station #1 to Pump Station #5, thereby allowing the awaiting barges to start unloading PetroTal's oil. Petroperu is inspecting a section of the pipeline beyond Pump Station #5 for possible repairs resulting from heavy rains and landslides in that area.

In the interim, PetroTal will continue to control output of oil production to manage sales availability through the ONP storage, Iquitos refinery and other options. Upon full commencement of the ONP operations, expected by mid-January 2021, the Company will again increase oil production to approximately 10,000 barrels of oil per day.

Manuel Pablo Zuniga-Pflucker, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented:

"We are pleased that the Peruvian government and indigenous communities have reached resolution on the social concerns, and that PetroTal will be able to again rely on continued availability of the ONP by Petroperu. The ONP serves an important role for all oil producers in the jungle area of Peru and having continuous, reliable operations is a necessity for continued production, development and expansion of Peru's oil resources."

PetroTal is a publicly-traded, dual-quoted (TSXV: TAL) (AIM: PTAL) oil and gas development and production company domiciled in Calgary, Alberta, focused on the development of oil assets in Peru. PetroTal's flagship asset is its 100% working interest in Bretana oil field in Peru's Block 95 where oil production was initiated in June 2018, and in early 2020 became the second largest crude oil producer in Peru. Additionally, the Company has large exploration prospects and is engaged in finding a partner to drill the Osheki prospect in Block 107. The Company's management team has significant experience in developing and exploring for oil in Northern Peru and is led by a Board of Directors that is focused on safely and cost effectively developing the Bretana oil field.

