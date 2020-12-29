DJ PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works: MMK announces the EGM results

PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works (MMK) PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works: MMK announces the EGM results 29-Dec-2020 / 08:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. MMK announces PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works ("MMK", or "the Group") (MICEX-RTS: MAGN; LSE: MMK), one of the world's largest steel producers, announces that the Extraordinary THE EGM results General Meeting of Shareholders ("the EGM") was held in absentia on 25 December 2020. The EGM approved the payment of dividends for Q3 2020. Based on the results of Q3 2020, dividends 29 December 2020 will be paid in the amount of RUB 2.391 (incl. tax) per share. Magnitogorsk, Russia The Q3 2020 dividend record date was determined as 14 January 2021. About MMK Subscribe to our official MMK channel in Telegram [1], to be the first to know about key MMK news. MMK is one of the world's largest steel producers and a leading Russian metals company. The Group's operations in Russia include a large steel-producing unit encompassing the entire production chain, from the preparation of iron ore to downstream processing of rolled steel. MMK turns out a broad range of steel products with a predominant share of high-value-added products. In 2019, MMK produced 12.5 mln tonnes of crude steel and 11.3 mln tonnes of commercial steel products. ??? is an industry leader in terms of production costs and margin. MMK Group had revenue in 2019 of USD 7,566 mln and EBITDA of USD 1,797 mln. MMK's debt load is the lowest for the industry. Net debt/EBITDA ratio was -0.13? at the end of 2019. The Group's investment-grade rating is confirmed by the leading global rating agencies Fitch, Moody's, S&P. MMK's ordinary shares are traded on Moscow Exchange, while its depositary receipts are traded on the London Stock Exchange. Free float amounts to 15.7%. Investor Relations Department KEY UPCOMING EVENTS IN 2021 Veronika Kryachko Financial calendar [2] +7 (915) 380-62-66 kryachko.vs@mm k.ru 12-14 January CEEMEA Opportunities Conference, J.P. Morgan, online 26 January Q4 2020 trading update 2 February MMK Q4 2020 financial results under IFRS publication and conference call ESG DEPARTMENT Yaroslava Vrubel +7 982 282 9682 vrubel.ys@mmk. ru Communications Department Dmitriy Kuchumov +7 (499) 238-26-13 kuchumov.do@mm k.ru Oleg Egorov +7 (499) 238-26-13 egorov.oa@mmk. ru ISIN: US5591892048 Category Code: DIV TIDM: MMK LEI Code: 253400XSJ4C01YMCXG44 Sequence No.: 90462 EQS News ID: 1157671 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=018e8dda52d5b81f4b4093f7460d9f36&application_id=1157671&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=895ffefef24a7b8b93810e5bae4be0c4&application_id=1157671&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 29, 2020 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)