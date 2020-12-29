South Australian utility SA Water is set to flick the switch on the "world's largest" portable solar array, as work has started on a 12 MW prefabricated PV system at the Happy Valley Reservoir near Adelaide.From pv magazine Australia The first of more than 30,000 solar PV modules have already been installed on a 12-hectare site adjacent to a reservoir in Adelaide, Australia. The modules are expected to generate more than 17 GWh of renewable energy per year. The state-owned utility told pv magazine the project "is the largest, constructed, single site, re-deployable solar array in the world." ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...