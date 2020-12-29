The fish and seafood market in Europe is poised to grow by USD 8.78 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of about 2% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Fish and Seafood Market in Europe 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The report on the fish and seafood market in Europe provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising awareness about the benefits of seafood consumption.

The fish and seafood market in Europe analysis includes the product and geography. This study identifies the increasing prominence of land-based fish farming as one of the prime reasons driving the fish and seafood market in Europe growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The fish and seafood market in Europe covers the following areas:

Fish And Seafood Market In Europe Sizing

Fish And Seafood Market In Europe Forecast

Fish And Seafood Market In Europe Analysis

Companies Mentioned

Agama Istra LLC

Austevoll Seafood ASA

Bolton Group Srl

heristo AG

LABEYRIE FINE FOODS

Mowi ASA

Nomad Foods Ltd.

Nueva Pescanova SL

Pomona SA

STORE FISH SEAFOOD SRL

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Fresh and chilled fish and seafood Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Frozen fish and seafood Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Canned fish and seafood Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Spain Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Italy Market size and forecast 2019-2024

France Market size and forecast 2019-2024

UK Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Rest of Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Competitive scenario

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Industry risks

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

