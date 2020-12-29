Anzeige
WKN: A2AN1Z ISIN: SE0000767188 
Frankfurt
29.12.20
09:06 Uhr
0,706 Euro
+0,016
+2,32 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ALLIGATOR BIOSCIENCE AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ALLIGATOR BIOSCIENCE AB 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
29.12.2020 | 09:27
Alligator Bioscience recruits new Chief Medical Officer

LUND, Sweden, Dec. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alligator Bioscience (Nasdaq Stockholm: ATORX) today announced that the company has appointed Dr Christina Reimer as Chief Medical Officer. She most recently comes from a position as Senior Medical Director at Ferring Pharmaceuticals in Copenhagen.

Dr Reimer will replace Dr Charlotte Russel and be overall medically responsible for Alligator's drug development candidates, with an emphasis on bringing mitazalimab and ATOR-1017 into Phase II efficacy studies. She will report to Head of R&D, EVP Malin Carlsson, and be part of the management team.

"I am very pleased with the successful recruitment of Christina Reimer to Alligator. Her international experience in leading clinical development and in building development organizations will significantly strengthen our clinical capacity. This is crucial in the phase we are in now, with two products on the way to Phase II and another product in clinical Phase I. We look forward to welcoming Christina to Lund and to our management team", said Per Norlén, CEO of Alligator Bioscience.

Christina Reimer is a medical doctor with specialist qualifications and a PhD in gastroenterology. She also has considerable experience from leading clinical programs within the industry. Christina Reimer will assume the role of Chief Medical Officer (CMO) at Alligator on February 1, 2021.

"Alligator's solid science-based approach to discover new cancer treatments and the fact that they have several assets in clinical development is what makes this opportunity unique. I hope to be able to apply my many years of clinical experience with cancer patients and my clinical drug development skills to progress Alligator's assets through the next important steps of development. I look very much forward to become part of the team at Alligator", said Christina Reimer.

For further information, please contact:

Cecilia Hofvander, Director Investor Relations & Communications
Phone +46 46 540 82 06
E-mail: cecilia.hofvander@alligatorbioscience.com

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 9:00 a.m. CET on December 29, 2020.

About Alligator Bioscience

Alligator Bioscience AB is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing tumor-directed immuno-oncology antibody drugs. Alligator's pipeline includes the two key assets ATOR-1017 and mitazalimab. Furthermore, there are two partnered assets: ALG.APV-527 in co-development with Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. and AC101 in clinical development by Shanghai Henlius Biotech Inc. In addition, the company has developed a novel concept for more patient-specific immunotherapy: Neo-X-Prime. Alligator's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ATORX). The Company is headquartered in Lund, Sweden. For more information, please visit www.alligatorbioscience.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/alligator-bioscience/r/alligator-bioscience-recruits-new-chief-medical-officer,c3262472

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/12681/3262472/1354774.pdf

Alligator Bioscience recruits new Chief Medical Officer

