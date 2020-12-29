At the request of Idogen AB, new equity rights will be traded on First North Growth Market as from December 30, 2020. Security name: Idogen TO ---------------------------- Short name: IDOGEN TO ---------------------------- ISIN code: SE0015194691 ---------------------------- Orderbook ID: 212743 ---------------------------- Number 9,121,654 of warrant s issued: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Terms: One (1) warrant entitles for subscription of one (1) new share in Idogen AB. Subscription price is to be set based on VWAP between September 6, 2021 and September 17, 2021, however the subscription price cannot be less than 2 SEK or more than 5 SEK per share. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscrip September 21, 2021 - October 5, 2021 tion period: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last October 1, 2021 trading day: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Erik Penser Bank AB. For further information, please call Erik Penser Bank AB on +46 8 463 80 00.