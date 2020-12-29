DJ Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Change of Auditor

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Change of Auditor 29-Dec-2020 / 09:24 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 29 December 2020 Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC Change of Auditor Following a competitive audit tender process, Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC ("Fuller's" or "the Company"), the premium pubs and hotels business, today confirms that Ernst & Young LLP ("EY") has been successful in the tender, and the Company is in the process of finalising their appointment. EY will conduct the audit of the Group's financial statements for the financial year to 27 March 2021. Any proposal for their formal appointment will be subject to shareholder approval at the 2021 AGM. Grant Thornton UK LLP has consequently resigned as auditor to the Company. For further information, please contact: Fuller, Smith & Turner P.LC. Simon Emeny, Chief Executive 020 8996 2000 Adam Councell, Finance Director 020 8996 2000 Georgina Wald, Corporate Comms Manager 020 8996 2198 / 07831 299801 Instinctif Partners Justine Warren 020 7457 2010 ISIN: GB00B1YPC344 Category Code: MSCH TIDM: FSTA LEI Code: 213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 90471 EQS News ID: 1157702 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 29, 2020 04:24 ET (09:24 GMT)