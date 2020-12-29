A white paper published earlier in December by PV Evolution Labs investigates the formation of performance damaging cracks in PV cells, based on mechanical stress testing of more than 40 commercially available PV modules. While the lab warns that susceptibility to cracking will change according to the specific bill of materials making up each module, certain technologies are shown to perform better than others.Cell cracking has emerged in recent years as a threat to module performance in the field. In certain projects, cracks have been shown to cause as much as 9% performance loss - more than ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...