The MPoS terminals market is expected to grow by USD 6.01 billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 20% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global mPoS Terminals Market 2021-2025

The ease of implementation is one of the major factors propelling the market growth. However, factors such as no fixed merchant bases will hamper market growth.

MPoS Terminals Market: End-user Landscape

Based on the end-user, the retail segment saw maximum growth in 2020. The increase in organized retailing globally, along with the pressure to sustain competition and retain market share, has led to the integration of advanced mPoS terminals to ensure safe and secure payment transactions. However, the post-COVID-19 impact has brought forth a slowdown in the use of mPoS terminals in the retail segment. The growth of the segment will be significant during the forecast period.

MPoS Terminals Market: Geographic Landscape

By geography, APAC is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 47% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from APAC. The increasing preference for cashless payment landscapes is one of the prime factors that will facilitate the mPoS terminals market growth in APAC over the forecast period. China, India, and Japan are the key markets for MPoS Terminals in APAC.

Companies Covered:

Ingenico Group SA

New POS Technology Ltd.

Panasonic Corp.

PAX Global Technology Ltd.

PayPal Holdings Inc.

Posiflex Technology Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

SPECTRA Technologies Holdings Co. Ltd.

SZZT Electronics Shenzhen Co. Ltd.

VeriFone Inc.

