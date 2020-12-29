Enevate, a pioneer in advanced silicon-dominant lithium-ion (Li-ion) battery technology featuring extreme fast charging and high energy density for electric vehicles (EVs), was selected from among thousands of companies around the world for Cleantech Group's 2021 Global Cleantech 100 list. This is the second year in a row that Enevate has been named to the prestigious list.

Enevate develops innovative battery technologies to accelerate adoption of electrified mobility and has a vision to enable a cleaner and more sustainable environment. Enevate enables battery-powered applications and products that are accessible and affordable to everyone. Its 4th generation XFC-Energy Technology for EVs, announced earlier this year, will help lower CO2 emissions.

The 2021 Global Cleantech 100 is the 12th edition of the respected annual guide to the leading companies and themes in sustainable innovation. It features the private independent and for-profit companies best positioned to contribute to a more digitized, de-carbonized and resource efficient industrial future.

"We are honored to be named for a second year in this important bellwether listing as our mission is also to make a better world through development of clean technology," said Enevate CEO Robert A. Rango. "Enevate's innovative and industry-ready battery solutions to charge an EV as fast as refueling a gas car will accelerate EV adoption and be a critical piece of the puzzle in creating a truly sustainable world."

The list combines Cleantech Group's research data with qualitative judgments from nominations and insight from a global, 91-member expert panel of leading investors and executives from corporations and industrials active in technology and innovation scouting. From pioneers and veterans to new entrants, the panel broadly represents the global cleantech community and results in a list with a powerful base of respect and support from many important players within the cleantech innovation ecosystem.

This year's list includes innovators from 15 countries, with just over half located in the U.S. and the rest hailing from Asia, Australia, Europe and the Middle East. The sectors covered include: Agriculture Food, Enabling Technologies, Energy Power, Materials Chemicals, Transportation Logistics and Resources Environment.

"We are delighted to welcome 50 companies for their first time on this year's new Global Cleantech 100. This replacement rate speaks to the healthy maturing of this innovation ecosystem and to some specific impacts of Covid-19," said Richard Youngman, CEO, Cleantech Group. "On the one hand, the 2021 list reflects the long-running mega-trends like decarbonization, digitization, electrification, and the ever-increasing volumes of deployed renewable energy. On the other, Covid-19's impact is evident for example, in the uptick in automation and robotics-enabled solutions, in logistics and supply chain solutions, and solutions in the food chain to prevent, reduce and repurpose food waste. Resilience is a new critical factor at play."

About Enevate (www.enevate.com)

Enevate develops and licenses advanced silicon-dominant Li-ion battery technology for electric vehicles (EVs), with a vision of EVs charging as fast as refueling gas cars, accessible and affordable to everyone, and accelerating EVs' mass adoption. With a portfolio of more than 350 patents issued and in process, Enevate's pioneering advancements in silicon-dominant anodes and cells have resulted in battery technology that features five-minute extreme fast charging with high energy density, low temperature operation for cold climates, low cost and safety advantages over conventional batteries.

Enevate's vision is to develop and propagate EV battery technology that contributes to a clean and sustainable environment. The Irvine, California-based company has raised over $110 million from investors including Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi (Alliance Ventures), LG Chem, Samsung, Mission Ventures, Draper Fisher Jurvetson, Tsing Capital, Infinite Potential Technologies, Presidio Ventures a Sumitomo Corporation company, Lenovo, CEC Capital and Bangchak. Enevate, the Enevate logo, XFC-Energy, HD-Energy, and eBoost are registered trademarks of Enevate Corporation.

About Cleantech Group

At Cleantech Group, we provide research, consulting and events to catalyze opportunities for sustainable growth powered by innovation. We bring clients access to the trends, companies and people shaping the future and the customized advice and support businesses need to engage external innovation.

Industries are undergoing definitive transitions toward a more digitized, de-carbonized and resource-efficient industrial future. At every stage from initial strategy to final deals, our services bring corporate change makers, investors, governments and stakeholders from across the ecosystem, the support they need to thrive in this fast-arriving and uncertain future.

The company was established in 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco with people based in London, Paris and Boston.

