Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 29, 2020) - Canbud Distribution Corp. (CSE: CBDX) (FSE: CD0) ("Canbud" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has signed an agreement with a cannabis clinic to develop a CBD patient distribution network.

Robert Tjandra, COO of Canbud comments, "this initiative demonstrates the Company's continuing execution of the business plan to generate revenue. The CBD revenue stream forms a composite of an overall plan to create multiple revenue streams. The patient distribution network development maximizes the Company's Federal sale for medical purpose license for targeting a higher margin medical sales channel."

The company has signed an agreement with a cannabis clinic in the greater Toronto area. The clinic is a family run business that helps Canadians through the Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations or ACMPR program to access quality medical cannabis legally and in a dignified way. The clinic offers a wide array of services to its members designed to educate and empower them to manage their own health using safe and natural therapies. The clinic has over 1,500 patient files.

The Company strongly believes in providing potential medical users with proper information on the quality and efficacy of the cannabis products, utilizing science-based data to build confidence and trust of medical users to make informed decisions.

The Company has embarked on a strategy to create more clinic relationships.

About Canbud Distribution Corp.

Canbud Distribution Corp is a science and technology company focused on both the global hemp markets inclusive of hemp cannabinoids (CBD) and psychedelic pharmaceutical and non-psychedelic nutraceutical verticals. Currently the company, through its subsidiaries, holds three industrial hemp licences for the purposes of supplying the global market with medicinal and wellness cannabidiol and other cannabinoid-based products.

Notice Regarding Forward Looking Information

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking information that involves substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. This forward-looking information is subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Corporation, including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions and dependence upon regulatory approvals. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward looking information. The Corporation undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as otherwise may be required by applicable securities law.

