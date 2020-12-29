Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 29, 2020) - Eco Depot, Inc. (OTC PINK: ECDP), a Nevada company, is honored to introduce our new board member and Executive Vice President, Mr. Alexander Muntean, founder of Bronya Canada Group, as Director and VP of Enterprise Project Management and Business Development within environmental, social, and governance (ESG) standards.

Mr. Alexander Muntean has proven adept skill in project development, with strong attention to details, and able to execute multiple tasks simultaneously in project management with manufacturers, distributors, and retailers to maximize the execution of Eco Depot's distribution agenda for Building Materials products applications aimed at industrial, commercial, building and DIY homeowners.

As previously stated, the Company's immediate plan is to commercialize Bronya Climate Shield liquid thermal insulation as an essential product contributing to the Build Back Better global initiative. A key element to achieving this plan is wide distribution through existing credible distributors, requiring experienced supply chain management expertise specific to the worldwide product classifications under Bronya brands.

Eco-Depot is honored to announce Mr. Alexander Muntean as a board member and Vice President of Project Management. Over the past three years, Mr. Muntean has been instrumental in developing Bronya Climate Shield proven applications with diverse organizations such as Energir, Nordic Structures, Misa Group, Glencore, Kronos, Kolostat, CGC, CIMA+, Lemay, Gazprom, 3M, and others. Mr. Muntean has provided training, guidance, and assistance to team members at these organizations and Eco Depot team since inception.

Mr. Muntean is a graduate of Institute-BM in Moscow, Russia, with degrees in Business Management, Microeconomics & Macroeconomics with understudies in language. Mr. Muntean is fluent in Russian, English, French, Spanish, and others. Mr. Muntean has managed projects for Bronya products applications and testing internationally with important enterprises for the previous three years.

Alexander Muntean project highlights include:

Kolostat- Collaborated with the Quebec government for KNAUFF project for CO2 reduction in collaboration with CGC & UNI-T;

Misa Group- Touring up north to review the mines of I AM GOLD & GLENCORE demonstrate Bronya Climate Shield product and technology;

Lemay and CIMA+- Presenting Bronya Climate Shield applications in the new subway Pink Line and their first-in-history underground STM bus parking.

Energir- Progressive demonstrations with practical applications at CCUM (Corporation de Chauffage Urbain de Montreal) with project plans to product inclusion on pipelines that heat buildings in downtown Montreal.

Nordic- Surveyed factory on Chibougamau and organized the FP Innovation tests for Bronya Climate Shield fire retardant.

Gazprom- Performed multiple applications on petroleum pipelines for field and laboratory research with valuable reports from field and lab tests over time.

3M- Performed HVAC applications.

Alexander Muntean joins the board and executive team as a co-founder of Bronya Canada Group. His business acumen coupled with engineering level product knowledge has secured the testing collaboration and business development with the largest companies globally, considered dominant in the Building Products space and important industrial, municipal, and commercial utilities. Mr. Muntean has superbly demonstrated project management capability within the industrial, commercial, and distribution product collaborations with these and other organizations carrying large responsibilities to stakeholders at every level.

Eco Depot empowers its agenda with Director Alexander Muntean's inclusion, as a noted executive leader, who contributes significantly to Eco Depot's strategic command and is instrumental in the execution of corporate agenda. Our new Director and Vice President of Project Management, Alexander Muntean, has served in operations specific to product manufacturing, development, applications, and marketing of Bronya Climate Shield and its global rollout with end-users and (DIY) retailers. Eco Depot is confident that Mr. Muntean will provide world-class leadership and guidance to Eco Depot's international distributors currently testing our products in the European Union and North America.

Alexander contributes significant motivation to achieve distribution goals with the knowledge, experience, and relationships to execute the Eco Depot agenda to commercialize Bronya Climate shield liquid thermal insulation and other products globally, with a focus on sales and distribution at industrial and commercial applications levels of global enterprise-level business. His contributions to the company via Bronya Canada Group, for the previous three years, have resulted in earning high respect for Bronya Climate Shield from engineering departments, management, and administrative personnel in some of the largest and smartest organizations in the world. His business degrees and ability to fluently speak six languages, with an excellent business reputation, have permitted collaborations in the application testing phase of Bronya Climate Shield in the industrial and commercial applications strata.

Eco Depot is proud to announce the appointment of Mr. Alexander Muntean as an integral member of the board and executive team to execute the company's agenda and represent the interests of Eco Depot in the macroeconomic integration of enterprise-level Building Materials manufacturing, supplies, and distribution with organizations participating in Build Back Better initiatives as a company meeting international standards of environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria.

ABOUT ECO DEPOT

Eco Depot, Inc. acquires, manages, and develops eco-friendly real estate assets and consumer brand products. Their focus is to provide investments, funding, and support for acquisitions, start-ups, entrepreneurs, and green companies dedicated to protecting the environment. Eco Depot is a development stage distributor of eco-friendly consumer brand products and is publicly traded Over the Counter at (OTC PINK: ECDP).

ABOUT BRONYA CANADA GROUP

Bronya Coatings Group, Inc. ("the Company") is based in Montreal and intends to commercialize a Multi-Purpose liquid thermal insulation paint Bronya Climate Shield product line in North America. The Company's mission is to establish third-party production facilities globally to reduce the costs associated with the business' supply chain. The Company also has established relationships with major home improvement stores on a worldwide basis.

ABOUT BRONYA CLIMATE SHIELD

Bronya Climate Shield increases energy efficiency, energy savings and reduces carbon emissions through energy conservation. Product website: www.bronyaclimateshield.com

CONTACT:

Eco Depot, Inc.

21 Nelson St. Unit 205

Toronto ON. M5V 3H9

WEBSITE:

ecdp.co

+1-(844)-427-6692

info@ecdp.co

PRODUCT INQUIRIES:

info@bronyaclimateshield.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This Press Release may contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company has tried, whenever possible, to identify these forward-looking statements using words such as "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "plans," "intends," "potential" and similar expressions. These statements reflect the Company's current beliefs and are based upon information currently available to it.

FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION

This press release contains forward-looking statements and information that are based on the beliefs of management and reflect the Company's current expectations. When used in this press release, the words "estimate", "project", "belief", "anticipate", "intend", "expect", "plan", "predict", "may" or "should" and the negative of these words or such variations thereon or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements and information. The forward-looking statements and information in this press release includes information relating to the new team members expertise and how the Company will benefit from their ability to assist the Company implement its business plan. Such statements and information reflect the current view of the Company with respect to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in those forward-looking statements and information.

