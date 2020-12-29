Camber Energy, Inc.: Letter to Shareholders from the CEO

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / December 29, 2020 / Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE American:CEI)

Dear Shareholders,

I am honored and excited to be writing to you as Camber Energy Inc.'s ("Camber") new President & CEO.

I would like to thank everyone that made possible the recent transaction ((https://www.accesswire.com/622228/Camber-Energy-Inc-Acquires-51-of-Viking-Energy-Group-Inc) between Camber and Viking Energy Group, Inc. ("Viking"). Camber acquiring 51% of Viking was the first step of a broader plan to fully combine the two entities and leverage their existing asset- base and transactional acumen. In the interim Camber can and will immediately pursue additional value-added opportunities.

About Viking:

Viking, an independent exploration and production ("E&P") company, has leveraged the experience and sophistication of its management and technical team to expand its footprint along the Gulf Coast. Through multiple acquisitions, Viking has substantially increased its overall revenues and proved oil & gas reserves, as well as accumulated a deep inventory of proved undeveloped drilling prospects in known geological formations that can be exploited as part of a comprehensive development program. With each material acquisition, Viking executed hedging contracts to guaranty pricing on the majority of its oil & gas production for two to three-years out, a risk-mitigation strategy that has proven sound, in particular during this year of unprecedented market uncertainty and instability.

Camber Going Forward:

As a listed NYSE (American) company (NYSE ticker symbol: CEI), our goal is to become a diversified energy company, acquiring a majority interest in, and operating, assets or entities with current revenue streams and realistic growth potential. Among other things, Camber will look to:

Expand its E&P division through:

Optimization of existing revenue producing assets; Acquisition of interests in additional revenue producing wells; Execution of a comprehensive drilling program to increase revenue and forge a path to profitability in the near term.



Identify appropriate mid-stream and downstream opportunities; and

Explore sustainable clean and renewable energy alternatives with verifiable metrics.

Our management team has demonstrated an ability to execute on our strategy in challenging circumstances. We are excited and grateful to have the opportunity to continue to create value for our shareholders and expand on our growth plan.

Last week's deal was a major milestone in the company's history, but it was just the beginning!

Thank you for your support.

Yours truly,

James A. Doris

President & CEO

Camber Energy, Inc.

