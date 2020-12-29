Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc.: Gaucho Group Holdings Appointments David Reinecke to Board of Advisors

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 29, 2020 / Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB:VINO), a company that includes a growing collection of e-commerce retail platforms with a concentration on fine wines, luxury real estate, leather goods, accessories, and luxury home items, today announces the addition of David Reinecke as a member of its Board of Advisors. Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. believes Mr. Reinecke's knowledge and experience in the e-commerce industry can aid in the expansion of the company's e-commerce initiatives, luxury brands, and experiences.

David Reinecke is the CFO and Managing Director of Red Arrow Studios International, headquartered in Munich, with additional offices in Los Angeles and London and serves as a member of the Board of Directors of Gravitas Ventures, based in Cleveland. Prior to this, David led ProSiebenSat.1's minority sale of the NuCom Group to global growth investor General Atlantic based on an enterprise valuation of €1.8bn and spent almost a decade in the Investment Banking division of Morgan Stanley and Credit Suisse, mainly focusing on Germany's biggest tech IPOs. He was also a successful founder and entrepreneur in the food and logistic industry where he founded e-commerce start-ups backed by Index Ventures, Rocket Internet, Global Founders and Project A Ventures. David holds a triple diploma in International Management from ESCP-EAP.

"I look forward to becoming a part of this growing team," says Mr. Reinecke. "I believe my diverse set of skills and past business experiences can serve as a great asset to the Company and team. I'm excited to help facilitate its growth in all the ways I can."

"We're excited to welcome David to our team," said Scott Mathis, CEO & Chairman of Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. "We believe David's experience in international business and e-commerce can help us better facilitate the growth of our expanding direct-to-consumer businesses and sales strategies. In the wake of COVID-19, consumer behavior has accelerated global e-commerce. Our company continues to shift our focus to online retail markets, as we scale our existing businesses and build global brands. We welcome David's experience and valuable contributions as we cultivate our brands and revenue streams in the months and years ahead."

About Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc.

For more than ten years, Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc.'s (gauchoholding.com) mission has been to source and develop opportunities in Argentina's undervalued luxury real estate and consumer marketplace. Our company has positioned itself to take advantage of the continued and fast growth of global e-commerce across multiple market sectors, with the goal of becoming a leader in diversified luxury goods and experiences in sought after lifestyle industries and retail landscapes. With a concentration on fine wines (algodonfinewines.com & algodonwines.com.ar), hospitality (algodonhotels.com) and luxury real estate (algodonwineestates.com) associated with our proprietary Algodon brand, as well as the leather goods, ready-to-wear and accessories of the fashion brand Gaucho - Buenos Aires (gauchobuenosaires.com), these are the luxury brands in which Argentina finds its contemporary expression.

