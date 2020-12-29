The enterprise data storage market is expected to grow by USD 3.28 billion, progressing at a CAGR of over 1% during the forecast period.
The increased adoption of cloud applications by enterprises is one of the major factors propelling the market growth. However, factors such as high operating expenses for vendors will hamper market growth.
Enterprise Data Storage Market: Type Landscape
Based on the type, the SAN segment saw maximum growth in 2019. The market is driven by the increased adoption of cloud applications. The construction rate of data centers in developing countries is higher than the rate in developed countries. This will increase the adoption of SAN storage arrays during the forecast period.
Enterprise Data Storage Market: Geographic Landscape
By geography, APAC is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 53% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from APAC. The decline in enterprise data storage prices will significantly influence the enterprise data storage market's growth in the APAC region. China and Japan are the key markets for Enterprise Data Storage in APAC.
Companies Covered:
- Buffalo EU BV
- Dell Technologies Inc.
- Fujitsu Ltd.
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.
- Hitachi Ltd.
- Intel Corp.
- International Business Machines Corp.
- NetApp Inc.
- Quantum Corp.
- Western Digital Corp.
