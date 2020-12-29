Largest Organic Meal Delivery Service Trifecta Partners with GYMGUYZ, the #1 Brand in In-Home, Onsite and Virtual Personal Training

The Best in Nutrition and Personal Training Partner to Offer the Highest Quality Meals Delivered Directly to Customers' Doors in All 50 States

SACRAMENTO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 29, 2020 / Today, Trifecta, the nation's largest organic meal delivery service, is announcing their new partnership with GYMGUYZ, the #1 brand for in-home, onsite and virtual personal training, to offer the best in nutrition and fitness services in the U.S. for their customers.

Consistently ranked in Entrepreneur's Fastest-Growing Franchises list, GYMGUYZ utilizes a fleet of vans to bring the personal trainer, equipment, and workout to their customers' doors. The incredible convenience of the service along with its highly customized workouts create dramatic results for clients looking to work out more frequently and consistently. With GYMGUYZ servicing over 625 cities in the U.S., the company is projected to open another 75 to 100 locations in 2021. In a recently released survey by TD Ameritrade, 59% of respondents said they will not renew their gym memberships after the pandemic subsides. GYMGUYZ expects to tap into that audience to change lives in new markets across the world. Its service uses mandatory personal protection and hygiene protocols have a strict social distancing and no-touch policy at all times and uses CDC-compliant methods to sanitize and disinfect equipment in the presence of its clients.

"Given the events of the past year, our safe and convenient in-home workouts have really been on point. We've been so fortunate to rapidly grow our locations in the U.S. in 2020 with many new locations in development," said GYMGUYZ CEO and Founder Josh York. "It's one thing to buy the latest in-home equipment or fitness technology that does nothing to overcome your motivation level. It's quite another to use our service where male or female trainers come to you on your schedule with all of the fitness equipment necessary, keeping you 100% dedicated to your personalized fitness program. You don't have to find the motivation to turn us on, which often is the biggest problem. We get you powered up instead, whether it's for one-on-one training or group workouts for the whole family. It's a dramatic change in the fitness model, and it works. We couldn't be more excited to now add the convenience of organic meal delivery to our winning formula to get our clients even faster results. This truly is a game-changer."

Providing Americans with healthy, safe, and affordable food options while they face empty grocery stores and closed restaurants during COVID-19, Trifecta will now be able to offer GYMGUYZ customers a discounted rate for the highest quality food in the industry using organic, gluten, and dairy-free ingredients that are never frozen, and sustainably caught/grass-fed. Delivered directly to their doors in all 50 states every week, Trifecta has a highly regulated clean food handling facility using hundreds of processes and procedures in place to prevent everyday food born illnesses and follows the USDA, FDA, Federal, State, County, and Local food safety regulations.

"2020 has been a year for the history books, but as we look to the future, many of the e-commerce and home workout trends are here to stay. We experienced ten years' worth of e-commerce growth in roughly nine months due to the pandemic, and we are proud to be partnering with the largest in-home training franchise in America, GYMGUYZ, to bring a new generation of personalized fitness and nutrition to Americans nationwide," said Greg Connolly, Co-Founder and CEO of Trifecta." The pandemic proved that being in shape is now critical to long and short-term survival for Americans, and we are proud of the vast reach of this partnership to help get America back into shape!"

Servicing over 20,000 cities nationwide, with two new facilities coming online in 2021, Trifecta has experienced 530% growth over the last three years. Eliminating shopping, cooking, and cleaning, Trifecta offers meals in six categories to meet everyone's needs including Keto, Paleo, Vegan, Vegetarian, Clean Eating, and Classic Meals. In addition, Trifecta offers an A La Carte section that operates like an online grocery store deli with all of their food arriving fresh in a refrigerated case, vacuum-sealed, and ready to eat.

Having a bold mission to get America back into shape, Trifecta ships tens of millions of meals per year and is the Official Meal Delivery Partner of the UFC and the PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions and Web.com Tour, is a Title Sponsor of Joe Weider's Olympia Fitness & Expo Weekend, Team USA Weightlifting and the CrossFit Games. Their app "Trifecta" is the first all-in-one solution for people to track their food and performance right from their smartphones utilizing Trifecta's food database of 6+ million food items.

For more information on Trifecta, visit www.trifectanutrition.com. To train with GYMGUYZ, visit https://www.gymguyz.com/. To learn more about franchising with GYMGUYZ, visit https://www.gymguyz.com/franchise-opportunities/.

###

About Trifecta

Trifecta is the nation's largest organic meal delivery service founded with a bold mission - to get America back into shape. Eliminating shopping, cooking, and cleaning by delivering fully cooked meals directly to customers' doors in all 50 states, Trifecta's food is of the highest quality in the industry and uses organic, gluten, and dairy-free ingredients that are never frozen, and sustainably caught/grass-fed. All their food arrives in a refrigerated case, vacuum-sealed, and ready to eat. Trifecta offers meals in six categories to meet everyone's needs including Keto, Paleo, Vegan, Vegetarian, Clean Eating and Classic Meal, and an A La Carte section that operates as an online grocery store deli. Trifecta is the Official Meal Delivery Partner of the UFC and the PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and Web.com Tour is a Title Sponsor of Joe Weider's Olympia Fitness & Expo Weekend, Team USA Weightlifting, and the CrossFit Games. Their app "Trifecta" is the first all-in-one solution for people to track their food and performance right from their smartphones utilizing Trifecta's food database of 6+ million food items. For more information on Trifecta, visit https://www.trifectanutrition.com, download their nutrition app at trifectanutrition.com/app and follow them at, @trifecta on Instagram, and @TrifectaSystem Twitter, or subscribe to them on YouTube at Trifecta.

About GYMGUYZ

GYMGUYZ is #1 in Personal Training providing convenient, customized, and creative workouts at home or wherever you are. Headquartered in Plainview, N.Y., and founded in 2008 by fitness specialist Josh York, the mobile brand utilizes a fleet of signature red vans to bring the certified personal trainer, equipment, and workout to customers' doors. In 2019, the brand was recognized as No. 5 on Inc. Mag's 10 Hottest Franchise Businesses in America which highlighted their growth of more than 801% over the last 3 years. GYMGUYZ also scored the second-place spot on Franchise Gator's annual list of the Top 100 Fastest-Growing Franchises and received recognition as a Top Franchise in Entrepreneur's Highly Competitive 41st Annual Franchise 500. Now with over 250 locations internationally, including the United States, United Kingdom, and Canada, GYMGUYZ is one of the fastest-growing fitness concepts in the U.S. with plans to open another 100+ locations globally in the coming year. For more information on GYMGUYZ and franchising opportunities, visit http://www.gymguyz.com/.

Press Contacts:

Trifecta

Natalie Mikolich

natalie@elementmagency.com

GYMGUYZ

Hannah Rogers

hannah@nolimitagency.com

SOURCE: Trifecta

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/622455/Largest-Organic-Meal-Delivery-Service-Trifecta-Partners-with-GYMGUYZ-the-1-Brand-in-In-Home-Onsite-and-Virtual-Personal-Training