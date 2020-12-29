Dolphin Entertainment: Viewpoint Creative Develops Powerful Video Content for First Look Media's Press Freedom Defense Fund

NEWTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 29, 2020 / Viewpoint Creative, a subsidiary of Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN), has produced powerful video content for First Look Media to raise awareness for their Press Freedom Defense Fund. The PFDF provides resources for the essential legal support for reporters, news organizations and whistleblowers who are targeted by powerful individuals because they have tried to bring to light information that is in the public interest.

"The Fund's mission is vital and we wanted strong visuals that would help get our message out," said Jen Robertson, SVP of Marketing for First Look Media. "Viewpoint immediately understood that this piece needed to be bold, clear and impactful. It also needed to capture the independent spirit and fearless pursuit of truth that defines First Look Media and the people the Press Freedom Defense Fund helps defend."

Due to limited available video footage and restrictions on shooting during a pandemic, Viewpoint's creative team turned to their in-house illustrators and animators to create evocative illustrated imagery that helped turn complex information into impactful storytelling.

"This was a great campaign to be involved with. The work the PFDF is doing is so important," said David DiNisco, Director of Creative Production for Viewpoint Creative. "We wanted to capture the pressure these reporters, news organizations and whistleblowers are under, and the power of the Fund to help defend them. Our lead illustrator, Kriti Kaur, was able to accomplish just that."

The video was designed to be modular, so images can be easily updated to feature the most recent cases, such as that of investigative journalist & CEO of Rappler, Maria Ressa, who has been charged in criminal and civil actions brought in retaliation for critical reporting of the Duterte regime in the Philippines. This compelling story will run on First Look Media's 'owned' platforms and will be featured during both private screenings and public events.

The Press Freedom Defense Fund's video, by Viewpoint, can be accessed at the following link: https://vimeo.com/478595723/5abc5da200 .

About First Look Media

A bold, independent spirit defines everything we do at First Look Media - from journalism that holds the powerful accountable to art and entertainment that shape our culture. Launched by eBay founder and philanthropist Pierre Omidyar, First Look Media is built on the belief that freedom of expression and of the press, diverse voices, and fiercely independent perspectives are vital to a healthy democracy and a vibrant culture.

About Viewpoint Creative

Viewpoint Creative is an award-winning, full-service boutique creative and video production agency headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts. The company occupies 12,000 square feet in the Chapel Bridge Complex, which serves as home base to its staff of creative directors, writers, designers, directors, editors, animators and producers, as well as a full array of production assets. Viewpoint Creative is a subsidiary of Dolphin Entertainment.

About Dolphin Entertainment, Inc.

Dolphin Entertainment is a leading independent entertainment marketing and production company. Through our subsidiaries 42West, The Door and Shore Fire Media, we provide expert strategic marketing and publicity services to many of the top brands, both individual and corporate, in the film, television, music and hospitality industries. In December 2019, all three PR firms were ranked among the Observer's "Power 50" PR Firms in the United States, an unprecedented achievement. Viewpoint Creative and Be Social complement their efforts with full-service creative branding and production capabilities as well as social media and influencer marketing services. Dolphin's legacy content production business, founded by Emmy-nominated CEO Bill O'Dowd, has produced multiple feature films and award-winning digital series.

