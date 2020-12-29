Between Dandelions, Inc. Announces Merger with Optimus Healthcare Services, Inc.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 29, 2020 / Between Dandelions Inc (OTC PINK:HOPS) announced today the closing of a merger with Optimus Healthcare Services, Inc. ("Optimus" or "Company").

Optimus, a company formed in 2020, controlled by KORR Acquisitions Group, Inc. ("KORR"), recently acquired control of Clinical Research Alliance, Inc. ("CRA"). Optimus was a portfolio company of KORR and as of the closing, KORR is now the controlling shareholder of Between Dandelions Inc. Between Dandelions Inc. will change its name to Optimus Healthcare Services Inc.

Optimus will focus on healthcare-related services.

The Company has appointed a new CEO, Marc Wiener. Prior to joining Optimus, Mr. Wiener was the founder of Orphan Pharmacy Services, which was sold in 2020, the co-founder of Linden Care Services, which sold to Belhealth Investment Partners in 2013, and Vitality Pharmaceutical Services, which sold to BioScrip in 2002.

Mr. Wiener graduated from St. John's University in 1989 with a degree in Pharmacy.

"I was happy for our shareholders that we had a successful sale our beer assets and were able to distribute a special dividend to our shareholders last year. We have been looking for an opportunity to bring additional value to our shareholders and believe we have done just that in this merger with Optimus. I am excited to work with KORR and the team of CRA," commented Sean Spiegelman.

About Clinical Research Alliance ("CRA")

CRA was founded by Dr. Francis Arena and Dr. Morton Coleman, both of whom are respected as among the top oncologists in the United States. Dr. Coleman and Dr. Arena will continue their affiliation with CRA, and Marc Wiener and industry veteran David Bensol take operational control in CRA's planned expansion.

CRA brings the clinician and patient together for clinical trials - all within the comforts of community-based offices without the stress of travel or changing of doctors, providing pristine clinical data designed to facilitate and advance the treatment of disease. CRA is dedicated to providing our community oncologists the support and vital infrastructure necessary to gather data and administer these studies by our mobile task force of research nurses and clinical research coordinators. This will ensure the ability to provide pristine study data and the appropriate documentation of clinical outcomes in a controlled atmosphere without additional work for your staff. Our proven method of centralized regulatory monitoring and contractual services will expedite the research process resulting in quality data while following the guidelines of Good Clinical Practices.

A centralized uniform approach to the implementation and supervision of clinical trials.

Direct access with your physician office providing the necessary mobile staff

The most dynamic of studies often involving new treatment strategies to combat cancer.

(https://www.clinicalresearchalliance.org/)

CRA is changing the paradigm of how clinical research is done. CRA has multiple research sites throughout the tri-state area (New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut). CRA's list of Alliance physicians and locations of sites continues to grow and expand.

Board of Directors

Effective today, the board of directors for Between Dandelions, Inc. shall include:

Marc Wiener, CEO and board member (see bio above)

Kenneth Orr, Executive Chairman

Mr. Orr is Executive Chairman of the Company and also the Executive Chairman of Charge Enterprises.

Since founding KORR, Mr. Orr has been an activist investor pushing to drive stakeholder value at undervalued public companies. Mr. Orr's most recent activist campaigns include: Sanderson Farms, encouraging the board to engage in a share buyback program, The Andersons, organizing a takeover bid by a partner of KORR for $1.5 billion, Argan Inc., pushing a share buyback and a special dividend rewarding long-term shareholders, GoPro, shifting its sales channel from retail-focused to digital, and Medallion Financial, de-consolidating a trust and issuing unsecured notes.

Mr. Orr acquired Herold Securities in 1994 and renamed the firm First Cambridge Securities ("FCS"). FCS established offices in New York City and Los Angeles. As Chief Executive Officer, Kenny built the firm to over 400 employees with more than 15,000 clients. Notable underwritings and/or investment focuses included Rentway, which later sold to Rent-A-Center in 2003, and Ivax Corporation, which sold to Teva in 2005, creating the largest generic drug manufacturer in the world.

Mr. Orr is a graduate of Tufts University. Mr. Orr completed case studies in finance at Harvard Business School, and value investing at Columbia Business School. Mr. Orr holds a Series 65 - Uniform Investment Advisor Law Exam

Philip Scala, CEO of Pathfinder Consultants International, Inc. ("Pathfinder"). Prior to forming Pathfinder, Mr. Scala served the United States both as a Commissioned Officer in the US Army for five years followed by his service in the New York SWAT Team, followed by 29 years of service with the FBI. Mr. Scala has been the recipient of numerous commendations and awards for outstanding service, notably the FBI Shield of Bravery, as a group commendation, as the SWAT team leader of the Al-Qaeda Bomb Factory Raid, on June 3, 1993. Mr. Scala was selected as a Supervisory Special Agent for the Gambino La Cosa Nostra Squad (C-16). During his tenure, the squad successfully investigated and prosecuted the Mob infiltration of Wall Street, the New York Waterfront investigation, "Murder Incorporated," labor racketeering, the NY Construction Industry, dismantlement of the Gambino family in NY and Sicily, the NBA referee case, and the largest consumers' fraud ($1 billion) in US history, which involved the mob's infiltration of the internet, telecommunications, and banking industries.

James Murphy, CEO of Sutton Associates, a global investigative and research firm. Mr. Murphy is a former Special Agent with the FBI, and former president of Society of Former Special Agents of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. The film, "Dog Day Afternoon" about a bank robbery in 1972 and the 15-hour standoff that followed is based upon Agent Murphy's real life heroism that ended the standoff.

Justin Deutsch has over 20 years in the investment business. He joined Weybosset Research & Management, LLC in October 2014 as a portfolio manager and is responsible for investing over $300 million in investor capital. Prior to joining the firm, he was an equity analyst and trader at Bay Crest Partners for five years. Before Bay Crest, Justin worked as head trader and portfolio manager for Horn Capital Management.

Michael Pruitt founded in 1999, Avenel Financial Group, a boutique merchant banking firm. Mr. Pruitt formed Chanticleer Holdings, now Amergent Hospitality Group, which commenced operations in June 2005 with him as Chairman of the Board of Directors and CEO, roles he continues to serve today. In January 2011, Mr. Pruitt became a director of the board of Hooters of America, LLC and was early investor/board member in Appalachian Mountain Brewery which was sold to Craft Brew Alliance (Nasdaq:BREW) in 2018. Mr. Pruitt received a Bachelor of Arts degree from Coastal Carolina University in Conway, South Carolina, where he played on the 1982 and 83 World Series Baseball teams.

James Hartmann was a Managing Director, Chief Compliance Officer for Arena Investors LP and its private placement broker-dealer, Arena Financial Services LLC. Earlier in his career, Mr. Hartmann served as CCO for Prudential Public Fixed Income, and UBS Alternative & Quantitative Investments. Mr. Hartmann has also worked as an in-house consultant for assurance clients of PricewaterhouseCoopers and Ernst & Young.

Mr. Hartmann began his career at the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission's New York Regional Office in 1990.

Path Forward

The Company expects to update its financials, name change and symbol change as soon as possible.

About Optimus

Optimus will focus on acquiring controlling interests in profitable healthcare-related businesses. Between Dandelions Inc. will file for a name change to Optimus Healthcare Services, Inc. as soon as possible.

