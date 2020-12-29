Tune in to Iceland Naturally's Facebook at 6:50pm EST on December 31 to watch Reykjavík's famous New Year's Eve fireworks and go behind-the-scenes of fireworks preparations with Icelandic Association for Search and Rescue.

Iceland Naturally, North America's #1 resource for all things Icelandic, invites you to take a virtual trip to Reykjavík to join in on an incredible fireworks show on New Year's Eve and get a behind-the-scenes look at the city's fireworks preparation with the Icelandic Association for Search and Rescue. Head to facebook.com/icelandnaturally at 6:50pm EST on December 31 to ring in the new year with a world renowned fireworks display. Since Iceland is several hours ahead of North America, you can watch the celebrations before yours even begin!

Head to Iceland Naturally's Facebook page at 6:50 p.m. EST on December 31 to watch Iceland's world renowned fireworks display to ring in the new year. (Photo: Business Wire)

This year, before the clock strikes midnight in Iceland, Iceland Naturally will go live from a fireworks outlet with the Icelandic Association for Search and Rescue (ICE-SAR) to showcase the incredible work behind coordinating the fireworks show each year. Viewers will see how ICE-SAR prepares for the year's largest fireworks display before heading to downtown Reykjavík at midnight for the big show!

The majority of proceeds from fireworks sales in and around Reykjavík go to Iceland's volunteer rescue group, ICE-SAR. The group is specially trained and equipped to carry out rescue missions in Iceland in extreme situations. During the holiday, there are no fireworks restrictions in Iceland, which means thousands of Icelanders throughout Reykjavík are able to buy fireworks to support the association. At midnight, the city lights off all their fireworks together, illuminating the sky with magnificent lights as far as the eye can see.

Don't miss out on this unique opportunity to be a part of Iceland's New Year's Eve celebration from the comfort of your own home! RSVP on Facebook and share the event with your friends by tagging @IcelandNatural with ReykjavikNYE. Be sure to Like Iceland Naturally on Facebook to be notified when the live stream begins.

About Iceland Naturally

Iceland Naturally is a cooperative marketing organization that promotes the services, products and culture of Iceland. Through events, promotions and online marketing, Iceland Naturally introduces Iceland's creativity and natural wonders to North Americans. The group is comprised of Iceland's top companies and organizations: Icelandair, Icelandic, Reyka Vodka, City of Reykjavík, Icelandic Glacial, Blue Lagoon, Keflavik International Airport (KEF), Landsvirkjun, Ölgerðin, Promote Iceland, Icelandic Provisions, Icelandic Lamb and the Government of Iceland. For more information, Like and follow Iceland Naturally on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, or visit www.icelandnaturally.com.

