Following change will take place in the exchange membership of RBC Capital Markets (Europe) GmbH on the 4th of January, 2021. RBC Capital Markets (Europe) GmbH will expand trading to bilaterally cleared instruments. Custodian used on Nasdaq Helsinki will be Citi. Trading Identity RBCG in INET will not change. Clearing Member Identities for RBC Capital Markets (Europe) GmbH will be as follows: Member: RBC Capital Markets (Europe) GmbH INET memberID: RBCG Clearing and settlement ID: CITIIE2XXXX Valid from date in Finnish CSD system: On the 4th of January 2021 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Richard Pafford or Julian Butterworth telephone +44 (0)20 3753 2196 or +44 (0)20 3753 2195 Nasdaq Helsinki