The residential smart smoke detectors market is poised to grow by USD 141.20 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 10% during the forecast period.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201229005295/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Residential Smart Smoke Detectors Market 2021-2025 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Worried about the impact of COVID-19 on your business? Here is an exclusive report talking about Market scenarios, Estimates, The impact of lockdown, and Customer behavior.

Get FREE Sample Report in Minutes!

The report on the residential smart smoke detectors market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the connected feature offering premium feature advantage to product offerings thereby enabling premium pricing.

The residential smart smoke detectors market analysis includes type and geography. This study identifies the connected fire alarm enabling remote notifications on fire or smoke as one of the prime reasons driving the residential smart smoke detectors market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The residential smart smoke detectors market covers the following areas:

Residential Smart Smoke Detectors Market Sizing

Residential Smart Smoke Detectors Market Forecast

Residential Smart Smoke Detectors Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

AMP Security

Everspring Industry Co. Ltd.

HOCHIKI Corp.

Honeywell International Inc.

Huawei Investment Holding Co. Ltd.

Johnson Controls International Plc

Newell Brands Inc.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

Related Reports on Consumer Staples Include:

Global Smart Farming Market The smart farming market is segmented by product (automation and control systems and smart agriculture equipment and machinery), application (soil and crop management, fleet management, storage and irrigation management, and indoor farming), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America). Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Smart Connected Baby Monitors Market- The smart connected baby monitors market is segmented by product (audio and video monitors and audio monitors), end-user (residential and commercial), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America). Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Photoelectric sensors Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Dual-sensors Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Ionization sensors Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe Market size and forecast 2020-2025

APAC Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the market

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

AMP Security

Everspring Industry Co. Ltd.

HOCHIKI Corp.

Honeywell International Inc.

Huawei Investment Holding Co. Ltd.

Johnson Controls International Plc

Newell Brands Inc.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201229005295/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/