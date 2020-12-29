The residential smart smoke detectors market is poised to grow by USD 141.20 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 10% during the forecast period.
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Residential Smart Smoke Detectors Market 2021-2025 (Graphic: Business Wire)
The report on the residential smart smoke detectors market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the connected feature offering premium feature advantage to product offerings thereby enabling premium pricing.
The residential smart smoke detectors market analysis includes type and geography. This study identifies the connected fire alarm enabling remote notifications on fire or smoke as one of the prime reasons driving the residential smart smoke detectors market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The residential smart smoke detectors market covers the following areas:
Residential Smart Smoke Detectors Market Sizing
Residential Smart Smoke Detectors Market Forecast
Residential Smart Smoke Detectors Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- AMP Security
- Everspring Industry Co. Ltd.
- HOCHIKI Corp.
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Huawei Investment Holding Co. Ltd.
- Johnson Controls International Plc
- Newell Brands Inc.
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- Schneider Electric SE
- Siemens AG
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- Photoelectric sensors Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Dual-sensors Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Ionization sensors Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Type
Customer landscape
- Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the market
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
